Twitch CEO: Behavioural norms key to high performing teams

Leaders wanting to build high-performing teams need to figure out what behavioural norms their team members are going to embrace.

“Together with your team you need to ask yourself what are the values that you're going to embrace that will enable you to operate at the pace that you need to, in concert?” says Twitch CEO Sara Clemens.

“When you see things go wrong with teams, often it's where the team has fractured and is not operating as a collective group anymore.”

Clemens made the comments in a panel discussion with Timely CEO and co-founder Ryan Baker and Meridian Energy board director Nagaja Sanatkumar, held as part of NZTE’s Digitally Speaking event series.

Baker, who worked at Animation Research and Trade Me before founding his own company, says trust and cooperation are critical for high performance.

Unknown/Supplied Twitch CEO Sara Clemens

“In those teams that are really humming and achieving their goals, you tend to find there's a lot of trust between the people and between the leadership and a lot of cooperation to achieve those shared goals,” says Baker.

Leaders should also ensure employees feel empowered to do the job they were hired to do, according to Sanatkumar, who is board director for NZ Post, UFF and Cawthron Institute.

Sanatkumar has previously held senior roles with Expedia, Amazon and Icebreaker and says in addition to knowing very clearly what their objectives are, people in a high-performing team need the latitude to go after them.

Judit Maireder Recruiting a team for digital transformation

“People need to be empowered to make decisions and succeed or fail and pick up and move on toward that common goal. Too often you see really strong people get hired in a role and then get frustrated within the first three months because they don't have the latitude to do what they need to do. You're hiring people to think, let them think.”

Building a high-performing team obviously starts with making good hiring decisions and Clemens says leaders need to think about the stage their company is at and find people who are a good fit with that stage.

Unknown/Supplied Timely CEO Ryan Baker

San Francisco-based Clemens has led or advised a series of companies in hypergrowth mode including internet radio pioneer Pandora, Hootsuite, Duolingo and Twitch and says for companies at this stage it helps to hire people who have experience in both startups and large companies.

“I’ve found people with only one or other of those background will often struggle, and that’s because if you are operating in a hypergrowth environment, everything that you do today effectively is no longer right-sized in a few years’ time. You need someone who has a real growth mindset, who’s excited about change and about helping companies navigate through change.”

At the hiring stage, Sanatkumar says employers should also be looking for people who understand what customer centricity means and use that knowledge – and good data – to help them make the right decisions.

“There has to be a really deep sense of ownership with what the company stands for and how they're going to improve the lives of their customers or their consumers.”

Sanatkumar says leaders who successfully build strong teams understand the importance of cognitive diversity and use that to inform their hiring decisions and the way they communicate with their team.

“They truly embrace rebellious points of view and know how to channel that energy into constructive creativity and innovation.”

Unknown/Supplied Nagaja Sanatkumar, Principal at Nova Digital Consulting and board director for Meridian Energy, NZ Post, UFF and Cawthron Institute.

Like Clemens, Sanatkumar says the stage and type of the company is a big factor in selecting new hires.

“If you're a startup I would say hire a team of people who can push the boundaries and have uncomfortable conversations. You need people who can test your ideas and be flexible and adaptive. If you are hiring for a very traditional sector, for instance insurance or banking, then a rebel might be a misfit for that organisation. You need to factor in the organisation's DNA.”

Each of the panellists noted that the role of good leaders was to help set and maintain the direction and culture of the team, but that high-performing teams were unlikely to require a high degree of day-to-day management.

Baker says when you are the leader of a high performing team you are generally on the “receiving end of their motivation”.

“Great teams are made up of great people and great people don't need to be managed.”

