Which business will win a $20,000 prize? Decide the Shop Local People's Choice winner

Partnership Content – 2degrees and a group of Stuff’s community papers have launched a Shop Local campaign to support small businesses. Voting for the People’s Choice has now finished. Watch out for a separate story on the results.

The finalists in this year’s Shop Local People’s Choice competition have been announced.

And they are a great line up of five local businesses from a salmon farm, to a LED bulb manufacturer and a food truck.

Our judges have done the hard work of short-listing the many great entries we received. Now it’s over to you to vote for the business you think is most deserving of the Shop Local prize package.

During the ongoing Covid-19 impacts many small businesses have been hit hard.

That’s why we think this year’s campaign will mean more than ever to local businesses.

In the last two years we’ve run campaigns in seven regions (from Auckland to North Canterbury), had more than 1,000 businesses enter, and put eight amazing businesses in the spotlight.

This year we’re focussing on the mighty South Island with competitions running in Southland, Otago, the West Coast and Canterbury. All entrants have the chance to win $20,000 towards their marketing and advertising, and the expertise of the 2degrees team to help them deliver it.

Four of the businesses who have entered our competition will be declared winners by a judging panel.

The fifth will be decided by a People’s Choice.

2degrees chief business officer Andrew Fairgray said: “We’re doing this because strong local economies matter, and they make New Zealand a better place to live.”

As he says, small businesses are more than just the products they sell – “they provide employment and create a sense of community to New Zealand’s cities and towns. We’re proud to make a tangible difference with our Shop Local competition.”

The Shop Local People’s Choice finalists

Unknown/Supplied High Country Salmon.

High Country Salmon – Canterbury

High Country Salmon are a 100 per cent family-owned boutique salmon farm and have been in operation for over 20 years. They say: “We do everything onsite which means we have the shortest supply chain possible, resulting in the freshest salmon available.” Visitors to the farm can eat at the café, feed the salmon from the floating deck, purchase some salmon, or even catch their own salmon – all in the beautiful Mackenzie district. They operate a sustainable, no waste farm because they believe it’s their responsibility to leave the environment in the best possible state for generations to come.

Unknown/Supplied Southern White Water.

Southern White Water – Canterbury

Southern White Water are an adventure tourism operator offering white water rafting, multi day adventures, camping, fishing and family friendly adventures. They love getting families and children into the outdoors to show off our country’s amazing backyard and teaching people about our diverse natural environments. The team also partner with local community groups and schools to ensure everyone has access to these incredible experiences. Plus, their passion for the environment has seen them clean up over 13 tonnes of rubbish from local waterways in the last few years, all voluntarily.

Unknown/Supplied Fusee Rouge Café.

Fusee Rouge Café – Otago

Fusee Rouge Café is more than just a café, it’s a community hub. The team pride themselves on being a happy place; pumping retro beats and encouraging their customers to treat everyone with kindness. Their efforts have been recognised by the Restaurant Association which recently awarded them a ‘Community Spirit’ award for how they helped the Otago community get through Covid. They did this through reaching out to elderly community members and helping their suppliers distribute product that would have gone to waste to those that needed it in the community.

Unknown/Supplied Enolt is a commercial lighting company which makes all its lights here in New Zealand.

Enolt – Southland

Enolt is a commercial lighting company which makes all its lights here in New Zealand. Lighting in many industries is old, energy wasting and bad for our environment so Enolt is changing that by creating LED lights which save money and the environment. The business is a great family story – the small team works out of the owner’s home, your classic small business made up of grit and hard work.

Unknown/Supplied Prospectors is located in the historical gold mining town in Kumara.

Prospectors Fish and Chips – West Coast

Prospectors is located in the historical gold mining town in Kumara. The funky orange food van hosts travellers from around New Zealand providing bean bags, smiles and banter every day. The business opened only a few months before Covid and got through thanks to the support of the West Coast region. Now, they’re expanding. They’ve recently trademarked their product For Real Paua Patties and are working on getting them stocked nation-wide.

Voting for the 2degrees Shop Local People’s Choice award and $20,000 package has now finished.

This article was commissioned in response to a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism. Read more about our partnership content here.