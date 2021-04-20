The secrets of being a great leader - a rising star shares how he views leadership

Ezekiel Raui: The best advice I was given was to be comfortable with who I am.

Stuff is the media partner for the Institute of Management New Zealand virtual summit with the theme, Every Great Team Has Tough Starts, and this article is published as part of that partnership.

Leadership can be challenging, but it is about remembering you are guiding others to achieve their potential, says Ezekiel Raui.

Raui is a keynote speaker at the May 2021 Institute of Management New Zealand (IMNZ) virtual summit with the theme, Every Great Team Has Tough Starts.

Known as a change maker and social innovator, Raui, at just 23 years old, is proof leadership is not determined by age, gender, race or rank. Instead, a leader, boss or mentor is someone who leads by example.

“A great mentor to me is someone who role models positive behaviour, allows the person they are mentoring to give things a go, regardless of whether they are successful, and helps them reflect on what they have learned,” says Raui.

“This type of mentor, to me, provides a full-rounded approach to learning.”

Raui’s long list of achievements include being named on the ‘Forbes 30 under 30’ Social Entrepreneurs list for the Asia Pacific region, receiving a Young Leaders Award from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and attending the White House Tribal Leaders Gathering with Michelle Obama.

Having worked in mental health advocacy and youth guidance, Raui says great leadership involves listening to oneself as much as noting the advice of other leaders.

“Leadership can, at times, be a difficult responsibility to navigate,” he says. “It often involves change, exploring and becoming comfortable in the unknown and being able to keep yourself grounded while lessons, whether positive or negative, come from every direction.

“The best advice I was given was to be comfortable with who I am, know my limits, strengths, weaknesses and how best to keep my overall personal wellbeing in check. Knowing yourself and being open and honest with yourself will ensure you are always learning.”

At the IMNZ summit, Raui will be leading a korero on navigating the road to leadership and building support systems within the ecosystem of organisations. He says one of the keys to achieving this is, “understanding that every person you are responsible for is human.”

“That people have bad days, that people have lives outside of work and that sometimes people are unsure of their own potential. As a leader, it is your responsibility to help them realise that, even if it means they head in their own direction.”

Raui’s own experience of learning about effective leadership includes observing what not to do. He says one of his most memorable bosses is someone from whom he learned what not do to.

“The boss I will never forget is the one I realised I didn't want to be. While their style is their own and I respect them for the spaces they navigate, I learned that I didn't want to be a boss who prioritises anything over people.”

“Regardless of the situation, as a leader, you have a responsibility for the team or the people you are leading. There is no excuse whatsoever to trample on the mana of those you are working with.”

The IMNZ summit is a virtual event, consisting of two half-day conferences, starting at 9am on May 4 and 5. Registration is through the IMNZ website at https://www.imnz.co.nz/imnz-summit-every-great-team-has-tough-starts.