Moving from side hustle to serious business

Sarah Primrose from Primrose and Co started her business after feeling a huge personal shift around changing her own consumer habits.

OPINION: Starting a small business is incredibly easy in New Zealand.

While some go all in right from the start, quitting jobs, throwing thousands at market research and fancy branding, and getting everything completely right on day one (or hoping they’ve got it right!) many thriving small businesses started as a side hustle/gig.

If you’ve currently got a side hustle, it’s important to think about whether you want it to stay small, or grow. There is no right or wrong answer here as you get to have the business you want.

However, if you want to grow into a serious business, that allows you to work full time, possibly employ others and make a consistent profit, there are several things you need to consider.

On this week’s MAP IT Marketing podcast, I talked to Sarah Primrose from Primrose and Co. I’ve watched Sarah grow from selling beeswax wraps at markets to selling her botanical skin and body care range into stores. (And full disclosure, I’m not only a regular customer of hers, but she’s also been a client of mine)

Sarah started her business after feeling a huge personal shift around changing her own consumer habits. She and her partner Scott had moved to a rural block, where they were trying to reduce waste, live sustainably and make changes that help our planet.

For a long time, Sarah had toyed with starting a business that reflected her values. She couldn’t afford to spend thousands, so she created beeswax wraps and a few other products and took them along to a market.

Sarah said it felt like a compulsion to start her business. “I just had this moment where I thought yes, I’m ready to do this. I knew if I didn’t, I was going to hate myself, so I made myself do it”

There was immediate interest in her products, and she sold well. She was hooked.

This is an important first step in knowing if your business can grow. Markets are a great way to test concepts, and whether your product creates fans. If you are struggling to make a sale in a face to face environment, moving to online is going to be problematic.

One of the other benefits of selling at markets was getting to know other small business owners.

The community of sellers often would share ideas, and promote each other’s businesses.

While there are sometimes competitors at markets, this can also help you work out in “real life” what makes your business different and unique.

Sarah said this helped the early mornings and set up all worth it. “Going to the markets is like going to see your family every week.

It’s been one of the best things for us, including getting to network with other small businesses”

I first met Sarah at one of my free MAP IT events in 2019. At that stage she was still selling at markets and while she was making money, she was stuck in that common problem of having to keep showing up at markets to keep the cash flow going.

She already had a goal to move towards growing her business, but was unsure how to make the jump.

A year later she was still on the fence about timing, when Covid-19 caused a shutdown of all the markets, and with it, her income. “You can get stuck on a treadmill, to keep that cash flow going, because you’re having to show up all the time in person, and then Covid comes and breaks that treadmill, and you realise you’ve built a business with a lot of risk.”

Having a lot of unexpected time helped Sarah decide to invest in several areas to help her make a change. Some of that involved investing money into external help, and some investing more time, thought and faith into making everything ready for growth.

There were several different areas Sarah had to work on to grow her business:

Really dug deep into her values

Making sure her brand would continue to live by her values can sound like a weird thing to put here, but differentiating yourself counts when you are moving into a bigger pond.

For Sarah, this meant exploring ways to ensure her packaging was sustainable or compostable. As she explains, “Primrose and Co is about putting nature first. So we put nature at the heart of our decisions about our business”

Clarified her branding.

When you start at markets, it’s ok to use basic branding, but this might need to be fine-tuned.

Sarah used the opportunity to change her name from Primrose Bees Wraps to Primrose & Co, which immediately helped her broaden her offering. She also tweaked her logo and branding to make it look more professional.

Reworked her pricing.

Out of everything, this was probably one of the areas Sarah found the most confronting. As she explains, “there’s a perception of what people will pay at a market, and it’s not the same as what someone will pay for at a store”.

When you are selling direct at markets the margin can be smaller. It’s a good idea to start out with a margin that takes into account your future wholesale and possibly distribution markups and still leaves room for your profit. You can always have a “market price” as you evolve.

Improved her systems

While using Avery labels is a great way to start out, when you’re producing hundreds of a skew for an order, printing and manually cutting labels to size is simply not sustainable.

This was one of the systems Sarah worked to improve, along with managing stock controls and working out how to ensure she had continuity of supply.

Developed a Marketing Plan

Being consistently active on social media is always important for product based businesses, but especially important if you are going to support retailers with brand awareness, and building trust in your product.

Retailers want to know people are already choosing your product, and you have fans. Sarah knew she needed to start using social media more effectively, which in 2021 means using short form video such as reels and tiktok, but in 2020 this involved posting great images, and filming regular stories.

Optimised her website

Giving yourself your own online marketplace is a way to maintain your brand, and keep your business growing without becoming completely reliant on retailers.

Sarah spent time making sure the buyer experience was improved, and also worked on her about us page, which helps people connect with the person behind the brand.

Committed to getting her product in front of retailers

With everything else in place, Sarah backed herself and invested in a stall at the Gift Fair, putting herself in front of retailers who would be able to touch, feel and experience her product.

If she had jumped into this before walking through all the other steps, she may have run the risk of not being able to fulfil orders. Thankfully for Sarah, this final step came at the right time, and since attending, she’s now stocked in hundreds of stores through New Zealand

Most of the transition from markets to retail stores has been exciting and motivating.

While there are more growth hurdles to come, such as creating purpose built storage and making spaces to allow for more capacity, Sarah is delighted the enforced change has had such a positive result.

