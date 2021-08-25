Covid-19: Businesses' big level 4 lockdown questions answered

Finance Minister Grant Robertson indicates to Parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee that it is a good sign that big firms have not yet applied for wage subsidies.

New Zealand's shift to alert level 4 last week caught many people by surprise – perhaps none more so than business owners suddenly facing a very different future, at least for the short-term.

Google searches show that business people had questions: How to apply for the wage subsidy? Who can open in level 4? How to protect employees?

Here are some of the most common questions answered.

How do I claim the wage subsidy?

To claim the wage subsidy, you need to fill out an online form on the Work and Income website.

That is the easy bit but here is the detail.

You need to include your business Inland Revenue number, your Inland Revenue customer name, your New Zealand business number (NZBN), your business name, address and contact details, bank account and the details of all the employees you are seeking a wage subsidy for.

Your business needs to have experienced a 40 per cent drop in revenue between August 17, 2021, and August 30, 2021, inclusive (this is the revenue test period), compared with a typical 14-day consecutive period of revenue in the six weeks immediately before the move to alert level 4.

Remember this is revenue – all the money coming into your business from customers and clients – not profit.

You need to prepare some evidence to support your claim of a revenue drop, including the fact that it was due to the alert level move. You will need to be able to produce this if required.

If you do not have any written evidence yet, you will need to be prepared to prove the drop in future.

You will also need to have taken some active steps of your own to mitigate the impact of lockdown, such as talking to your bank, drawing on cash reserves where appropriate or making an insurance claim.

You need to have been trading for at least 14 days before August 17.

What if I am a seasonal business?

You will need to show the basis on which you are claiming to be seasonal and you must have at least 40 per cent decline in revenue compared with the same 14 consecutive days in 2020 or 2019.

The subsidy is being paid in a two-week block, with the potential for another payment if the lockdown is extended.

Jan Mika/123RF To claim the wage subsidy, your business needs to have experienced a 40 per cent drop in revenue between August 17 and August 30.

Can I claim the subsidy if I am the only person paid by my business?

Yes, you can claim a wage subsidy for yourself as the sole earner in your business.

You need your business IR number, which may be your personal IR number, your employment type, your Inland Revenue customer name, business address and contact details and bank account number.

The same revenue drop requirement applies.

What do I need to do for my staff once I have applied?

You will need to get your staff’s permission to claim the subsidy on their behalf, ideally in writing.

You will then need to make your best efforts to pay at least 80 per cent of your staff’s normal wages.

You must pass on the whole wage subsidy, unless the person’s normal wages are less than the subsidy amount ($600 per week for full-time, $359 for part-time).

Employers can strike deals with employees to use their annual leave to top up their wages but all agreements need to be in writing.

How do I claim the resurgence support payment?

To claim this one you need to have been in business for at least six months. You can apply via Inland Revenue. You can get $1500 plus $400 per full-time equivalent employee, up to a maximum of 50 staff. The most you can claim is four times the actual revenue drop you experience (or the amount mentioned previously – whichever is smaller).

This payment is available to businesses that experience a 30 per cent drop in revenue over a seven-day period. You can only apply for this payment once the drop has actually happened but it is available any time any part of the country is in an alert level higher than 1. The payment has to be used to cover business expenses and fixed costs.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ If you have battled the supermarket queues, you might be wondering why you cannot just go to your local fruit and vege store or the neighbourhood butcher. It all comes down to an extensive list on MBIE'S website, about what is a must have and what is not.

Can I claim both?

Yes, if you meet the criteria.

Do I have to pay tax on these payments?

The wage subsidies received are not counted as taxable income for businesses but employees pay PAYE on the subsidy they receive.

Businesses do not get a tax deduction for the cost of salary and wages funded by a wage subsidy.

What about GST?

Any resurgence support payment recipient who is registered for GST is required to include the GST portion of the payment in their next GST return. The business can also claim back GST when the money is spent.

What happens if the wage subsidy is more than my worker is (or I am) paid?

When the worker's normal wages or salary are less than the subsidy rate, you have to keep paying the ordinary wages for the duration of the subsidy period.

If you have some subsidy left over after paying staff their usual pay, you can use it to top up the wages of other workers.

If there is no-one left who needs to be topped up, any excess subsidy has to be returned to the Ministry of Social Development.

If you are self-employed, and the income you draw from the business is usually less than the wage subsidy, you also need to repay the difference.

What happens if the worker resigns while receiving the wage subsidy?

Use the balance of the subsidy to pay other workers you have named in your application, if they are not already receiving full wages. If no other workers need it, you will need to repay any amount left over.

Tom Lee/Stuff Businesses around the country have had to shut their doors in level 4.

What happens if you need to make someone redundant?

You have to repay any subsidy amount that has not yet been paid out to the person.

The subsidy can be used to pay the notice period but cannot be used to meet any redundancy payments owed under contract and cannot be used to support other remaining workers named in the application.

This applies if a business closes too.

What if you are a startup and have not received any revenue yet?

Businesses must be able to show their revenue has declined or is predicted to decline in order to qualify for the wage subsidy. There is no requirement to show an impact on profits in order to qualify, says Mark Lawlor, partner at Duncan Cotterill.

“If a business is a research and development intensive startup business that has been recognised by Callaghan Innovation as a legitimate research and development startup business, and its only source of revenue is seed or venture capital from government funding, then it can include a fall in projected capital income as revenue for the purposes of applying for the subsidy.”

For the resurgence support payment, you need to have experienced a minimum of 30 per cent reduction in capital raising ability and meet the other requirements.

Can I apply for the wage subsidy if I don’t have an NZBN?

Yes.

NZBN has been changed to an optional rather than compulsory field in the wage subsidy application process so if you have an NZBN you should still fill out this field.

I think my revenue will drop 40 per cent but I am not totally sure – what do I do?

You can apply for the wage subsidy on the expectation that your revenue will drop.

If it turns out it did not, you will have to repay the money.

I have some money in the bank, do I have to use that first?

There is a requirement to consider your cash reserves first. What it is reasonable to need to hold on to will depend on your business and there is no set level.

Most small businesses do not carry significant reserves or the money they do have in the bank is set aside for things like holiday pay.

“While there should be an expectation that businesses look to their own available resources in order to pay staff, when faced with an uncertain period of lockdown it may also be reasonable to not use all cash reserves to pay staff when there are other expenses to be paid and using those reserves may otherwise negatively impact on the ongoing viability of the business,” said Robyn Walker, partner at Deloitte.

Can I ask staff to take annual leave?

You can negotiate with staff to take annual leave or to top up their pay with leave but you cannot force people to take leave without 14 days of notice. Staff still accrue holiday pay during lockdown.

What if someone already has annual leave booked for the lockdown period, can they cancel it?

Lawlor said both parties would have to agree to leave being cancelled.

“An employer does not have a legal obligation to agree to any request to cancel leave that had previously been booked but their good faith obligations as an employer continue to apply. This means an employer would need to consider any such request in good faith. In these circumstances, the employee and employer should have a discussion around this and explore whether there is an option that they can both agree on.”

What if I have a tax bill due?

Inland Revenue says it won’t penalise people who cannot pay their tax on time during the higher alert levels.

“We know many people are having difficulty getting hold of us at the moment about general tax issues, such as GST. While we are in lockdown, if a business is unable to pay its taxes on time due to the impact of Covid-19, we understand. You do not need to contact us right now. Get in touch with us when you can via myIR, and we will write off any penalties and interest,” the department said in a statement.

“We know also that it might be challenging for people to continue filing returns at this time but it would help if they could continue to file, as we need the information to make correct payments to people and to help the Government respond to what is happening in the economy.”

Do I have to top wages up to 80 per cent if claiming the wage subsidy?

Wilson said people would ideally be paid what they were normally paid, with the subsidy there to help with this.

“If a business does not have any other cash sources, all they can do is actually flow through the wage subsidy to their employees – essentially this is what happens if despite best efforts there is no additional cashflow in the business to pay salary and wages.

“It is much clearer now for wage subsidy applicants that they can’t just unilaterally change employee pay, they need to have discussions with employees and follow employment law.”

Do you have a question? Email susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz