Lockdown Lifesavers: Cassia curries at home

If you're a 'beer and eye fillet' kinda lockdowner, Stuff's directory is going to fill your cup. Equally, if you’re like me, a 'single girl living in a bubble of one so would like to know where the treats are at' you’re covered.

Below is a review of a great New Zealand company that has lifted my spirits, and made lockdown much more bearable while I rattle around my house.

Cassia at home

What do they do? Curries...in your cupboard.

Missing a good curry? Aucklanders certainly have been. Takeaways are back on the menu no matter where you are in the country, but for those well into the swing of cooking at home (but not quite ready to brave the complexities of a start-from-scratch curry) Cassia has done the heavy lifting for you.

If you’ve been lucky enough to dine at Cassia, you’ll know a Sid Sahrawat sauce is going to be a sure thing. The Cassia at Home sauce and spice range was released late last year - a way for New Zealanders to enjoy restaurant-quality Indian meals any night of the week, no matter the alert level.

There are three different sauce options - you simply add fish, chicken, lamb or paneer and vegetables.

The Korma is rich and creamy thanks to the addition of almonds, and subtle cardamom. The Makhani, also known as butter chicken, is entirely butter free - the creaminess attributed to the addition of nuts, in this case- cashews.

The Karahi is...still unopened. With a three chilli rating, it’s destined for the belly of someone more resilient than me.

These jars are incredibly generous; the jar suggests there’s enough for four servings, but I stretched out my korma to six.

All three sauces are vegan, but you’re encouraged to freestyle by adding cream or coconut milk to reach your desired consistency. I can also highly recommend whipping up your own naan bread to accompany your curry – this New World recipe is a treat, and fun to make.

You’ll find numerous ways to use these sauces; Sid suggests using them as a dip - plus there’s sauce inspiration on the Cassia website. (FYI - the korma was also delicious spooned over crispy skinned salmon)

Final word: Enjoy a good curry at home, but support a Kiwi hospitality business at the same time.

Delivering: Nationwide

Website: https://www.cassiarestaurant.co.nz (check out the Cassia at Home store)

