Why do startups do so well in a global crisis?

OPINION: We’re starting to see some heartbreaking headlines emerge of businesses in hard-hit sectors folding as a result of the constant economic uncertainty of the pandemic and the significant hard stops of our Covid-19 response.

If you’re only reading the news, you might feel like the local business world is on fire.

There is one group of businesses in Aotearoa, however, who are harvesting opportunity from this worldwide crisis, and that is our high growth startups.

Just as the global finance crisis (GFC) spawned some of the world’s most well known companies including AirbnB, Uber, and WhatsApp, it also birthed New Zealand’s first startup unicorns: Xero, Rocket Lab and LanzaTech.

When we look back on this time, we will remark - as we did with the GFC - that there is no better breeding ground for innovation based startups than a global crisis. Why is that?

Reason #1: Startups are structured for crisis

The extreme shock of a global crisis tends to accelerate innovation because innovation, at its root, is problem-solving.

Supplied The global financial crisis helped create NZ’s first startup unicorns, including Rocket Lab.

All startups start with a problem and set about testing all the different ways the problem can be solved. This is the high growth startup’s methodology and an intrinsic part of their DNA.

In contrast, larger organisations are not adept at solving problems with urgency as a result of their heavy processes, layers of staff, and defined product lines.

Startups are made for crises. They are the “speedboats of our economy” able to move fast, change direction, recalibrate, and execute despite the constant presence of risk and potential failure.

Reason #2: Startups fast forward

One of the most enduring impacts of Covid will be that it has fast-forwarded technology uptake across every single sector, and especially the dustiest most change-resistant sectors such as healthcare and education.

Out of pure necessity, technology enablement that might have taken decades to take place has happened in a matter of weeks. Take Auckland-based startup Spritely, as an example.

Spritely enables aged care residents to self-monitor and record their own daily health information, without physical contact, using a tablet and Bluetooth health monitors. The results are remotely monitored by care team which is especially useful in a Covid operating environment.

There are multiple other features that deal to socialising and information communication using simple one touch screens.

Supplied Spritely chief executive Christopher Dawson came up with the idea after a personal experience with his own father.

With seniors being one of the most vulnerable and hard-hit segments of the population in the pandemic, Spritely has been a lifeline for many carers, seniors, and their families, and is expanding its venture quickly at a rate of growth that might have felt impossible pre-pandemic.

Kiwi startups working in the education space have also achieved significant growth as sector demand has skyrocketed. A good example of this is Komodo Wellbeing, whose software platform makes student wellbeing visible for school stakeholders.

Over the last 18 months, Komodo has experienced extraordinary demand from customers across Australasia who are feeling increased pressure to check in on their vulnerable and remote young cohorts, given the added pressures that Covid has brought to an already appalling youth mental health environment.

Reason #3: Accelerated trends

As Scott Galloway from Columbia University says: “The pandemic’s most enduring impact will be as an accelerant.”

The combined forces of market trends, technology advances, and complete societal and commercial disruption are forcing accelerated adaptation.

An example of these technology advances is the breathtaking development in artificial intelligence represented by Google DeepMind’s discovery of protein folding, which had a central role in the accelerated development of the prevalent Covid vaccines.

Problems that teams of computational biologists have been struggling with for years have been resolved by Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold in a matter of days.

The implications of this for life science innovation is incredible. There are multiple technology innovations such as AlphaFold with implications for Kiwi healthtech and medtech innovators.

With support through the reconfigured Callaghan Innovation technology incubators and new deep tech funds, we will see Kiwi healthtech and medtech success stories begin to emerge.

Another area of rapid acceleration is that of the digitalisation of small to medium size businesses (SMEs) throughout the world.

Covid forced the whole commercial world online, SME’s included. From operations to smart working solutions, technology enablement kept businesses open while online platforms allowed businesses to trade, find new customers, and in many cases new suppliers when supply chains broke down.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Google DeepMind’s discovery of protein folding had a central role in the accelerated development of Covid vaccines.

Now that technology enablement has begun, it will continue to gain speed as owners note the greater efficiencies and array of solutions on offer. Kiwi high growth startups are well known for their SME focused SaaS (software as a service) platforms, and we will see increased proliferation of Kiwi high growth startups in this space.

No matter what industry you’re in, there are forces of innovation that are outside the realms of your control. Whether it’s agriculture, tourism, or healthcare, the only thing that we can truly guarantee is change.

Covid has added gasoline to the embers of change, and New Zealand startups are in a perfect position to reap the benefits.

- Marian Johnson is chief executive of the Ministry of Awesome.