Kiwi's boredom-buster board game is making tracks in US and Australia

Scrappy kids in the back seat and the need for something to change the mood was the lightning-bolt moment that Cat Macnaughtan’s business was born.

In an attempt to break a bad mood in the car, Cat used the age-old “mystery tour” diversion tactic, and found the children began to laugh, interact and enjoy the trip.

She explains: “The kids were united in this idea of ‘we don't know where we are’. It was our first family tradition together as a blended family, and so every time we went out, every time we had a family event, they would be like, ‘OK, let's get lost’.”

At the time, Cat and her future husband James were juggling a long-distance relationship and a newly blended family, and long car rides were part of the adventure together. Cat began a blog called Getting Lost, documenting family road trips exploring New Zealand.

A Facebook community grew around the page, and other families began to ask Cat for her advice on how to find the hidden gems of places all over the country.

As the couple got married, the family blended together and the adventuring continued, Cat often talked about how they should turn their car game into something more formal, so any family could explore New Zealand with a whimsical mystery tour of directions set out by the kids in the back.

Like many business ideas, it sat in the idea stage until Cat was turned down for a pay rise (she’s no longer at that company). Out of frustration, Cat “rage-launched” the game, in an attempt to recoup the $10,000 extra she’d been hoping for.

“If no one else was going to give me the money,” she said, “I was going to do it myself.”

I spoke with Cat on this week’s MAP IT Marketing podcast about how her business has moved from a little side gig to a range of games in demand internationally.

Over a weekend, Cat and James sat down to nut out what a formal ‘Getting Lost’ game would look like.

“We had a list of criteria. We knew it had to work offline, so you weren’t dependent on Wi-Fi. It has to work anywhere. So it has to work in the middle of nowhere and equally it has to work in Auckland.”

Because it was going to be a game, they knew it would need to give a different experience every time you used it, and appeal to more than one age group. “It had to be simple but it also had to be engaging across a whole spectrum. Kids needed to like playing it. But equally the parents needed to like playing it.”

After designing their game and printing off a few, they added a listing to their website, promoted it on their Facebook page and went to bed.

“We put it up on a Saturday night, went to bed, woke up in the morning and checked if anyone saw the post. A few people had commented, so then we checked our website and found we’d sold a pile of games – so much so we’d sold more than we physically had. Then later that day we had our first email from a store asking if we could stock them, and it’s been crazy ever since.”

They made Cat’s goal of $10,000 within six weeks and quickly found their production methods needed to be upgraded. Her brother still blames her for the demise of his 3D printer, which created the suitcase packaging when they first began.

Getting Lost suitcases were then printed by a teen in his parents’ garage, with five 3D printers going at once to keep up with demand.

A year later, it was time to make production of the packaging simpler and faster, taking the step to invest in an injection mould to make printing faster and more economical long term. This was an uncomfortable step for the team, with them having to invest their own money into the business. The risk paid off, and it’s given them “endless capability ... to print one every 10 seconds or so”.

Each step of product development has been done in consultation with Cat’s Facebook community, who helped come up with ideas for new games, chose directions and actions to add to games and, more recently, shared images of their dogs for The Dog’s Edition set.

Part of the cleverness of the Getting Lost range is that Cat’s kept to the simplicity of the original game. The packaging is simple, so easy to pop in a pocket, small backpack or have in the glovebox. It’s a game you can take seriously for a day, and equally play for an hour. It works anywhere. Each version is targeting a specific market, from date nights to trips out with your mum. There is a version for walkers and, delightfully, a te reo Maori edition.

With the game taking off in New Zealand, the natural next place to grow was Australia. Getting Lost has sold consistently in Australia and the team was planning to launch a more concerted focus in 2022, but then started to get a lot of orders from the US.

The idea of selling a game with the idea of unexpected travels made Cat a little nervous. “We had identified Australia as our next market to conquer. We’d ordered 2000 of the Aussie edition and we were like ‘right, let's go for Australia’. Comparatively, focussing on America felt risky, especially with us telling people to get lost. We're giving them directions – imagine if they like drove off a cliff!”

As part of her marketing, Cat often shares videos and finds from her travels in New Zealand. One of these, a video of dolphins playing offshore, was received well and later shared into huge groups of American travellers desperate for a taste of New Zealand.

“And we started getting emails from people saying ‘do you ship to America?” And no, we didn’t. Then I checked the site traffic and the site traffic had just gone like mental – and it's all coming from America. So I realised we needed to work out how to ship our games to the US.”

Initially, Cat shipped internationally with a $25 postage charge and discovered people were happy to pay to get their hands on her game. Since then she’s been able to reduce the costs, and seen a huge uptake in demand from the US.

However, the market purchasing the game is different to here in New Zealand. While here it’s still most popular with families, in the US most of her purchasers are millennials who enjoy the retro fun of going on an unexpected car journey.

Cat’s plans for 2022 include helping more Americans purchase the Getting Lost range from a local store, with plans to work with stockists. For this there are new discussions about printing volumes, keeping the New Zealand flavour to the business, but making it possible to deliver the volumes of product needed for such a huge market.

While our borders are currently shut to explorers, there is a weird synergy that a little game from New Zealand is getting to explore possibilities in the United States, while its owners are firmly stuck here (in level 3 Auckland no less!).

The success of Getting Lost began and continues to be helped by Cat’s community on Facebook. While she’s now spending money on Facebook ads, the vast majority of sales have come from word of mouth, organic reach and repeat business.

Now Cat is looking at the international market, her next step is to use platforms such as TikTok in more depth to reach the different target markets.

With more and more retailers taking the Getting Lost range both here and internationally, the next few years will be an exciting step into an unexpected journey for Cat and James.