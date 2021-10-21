Small business needs help to survive and recover

OPINION: Small businesses need two stages of assistance if they are to survive and then prosper as the country, and particularly Auckland, works its way through the current Covid restrictions and hopefully soon emerges from them.

The pressing issue now is assistance for those currently struggling with various degrees of lockdown. The Government was quick to reinstate the Wage Subsidy and Resurgence Payment Schemes but neither provide full coverage for businesses and employers and the longer the lockdowns remain the worse the situation becomes.

Mike Petrucci/Unsplash Small businesses need two stages of assistance if they are to survive and then prosper as the country works its way through the current Covid restrictions.

The EMA would like to see the Resurgence Payment Scheme shift to weekly payments and the threshold for the loss of income dropped to 30 per cent or even lower as some businesses, especially those inside the Auckland boundary but with operations around the country, are struggling to meet the current 40 per cent threshold.

It’s also problematic that businesses receive the same subsidy regardless of their revenue being down by 40 per cent or 100 per cent.

Of course, ideally, we’d get back to at least level 1, level 2 remains too restrictive on trading for several sectors of the economy, and when that happens businesses that have managed to hang on through the current crisis will also need help to carry on.

One of the unfortunate truisms of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) was that many small operators managed to survive the GFC, only to collapse as the situation improved but they couldn’t take advantage of the upswing.

The first priority for managing the shift out of Covid restrictions would be some clarity and guidance from Government on how we get there.

Vaccinations and widespread nasal, saliva and Rapid Antigen Testing are the keys to business opening and operating safely. But what level of vaccinations does it take to reopen the Auckland border and/or allow freer movement of people, skills and goods around New Zealand?

That movement is critical to the success of so many small businesses.

The EMA wants to see people who are double-jabbed with negatives tests allowed to move across the border now if it’s for work. Does an 80 pr 85 per cent vaccination rate mean we can open the Auckland border, is 90 per cent the target for opening up the country and will high vaccination rates mean no return to level 4 or even level 3 lockdowns?

What’s the timeframe around reaching those targets so small businesses can see and manage how much longer they need to hang-on?

And small businesses, in particular, need to know how they are going to manage the mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated staff, customers and service people routinely accessing their workplace.

The current risk assessment-based approach that Government is recommending for business may well work for those businesses with time and resources to assess a compulsory vaccination or mandatory vaccines passport policy in heir workplaces.

But smaller businesses don’t have that resource or capability and taking a risk approach also takes the risk of getting it wrong and ending up subject to a personal grievance.

The EMA and other business groups are trying to advise our members on managing vaccinations in the workplace. But really Government needs to take the lead on providing a framework that employers can use to manage their obligations as PCBUs under the Health and Safety Act while also managing the rights inherent in the Bill of Rights, Human Rights and Privacy legislation.

We’d also like to see an enhanced Regional Business Partner package to assist small businesses when the recovery begins.

The RBP is a scheme that gives small businesses vouchers to pay to access advisors who can help them manage or restructure finances, assist with marketing and help digitise the business and its processes to make them more efficient. It could also be used to pay for expert guidance on managing Covid in the workplace.

All these things are highly effective in getting a small business fit to manage the economic recovery.

What most small businesses desperately need is certainty in a very uncertain world.

Knowing what, if any, additional help might be available in both the short and longer terms is a critical part of that.

But so is a pathway that shows that if we reach certain milestones in certain timeframes then businesses will be able to return to something that looks like more normal operation.

The macro-economic numbers that show the country doing better than expected are masking what is going on at the small end of the business scale.

It’s already too late for many and many more will continue to fall by the wayside the longer the lockdowns go.

Get vaccinated, that’s the biggest help for business now.

Melanie McKay is the head of advocay and strategy at the EMA.