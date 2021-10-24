Buying a new cafe during Covid: Waikato owner expands with support from family, community

While surviving lockdown has not been easy, Sugar Bowl Cafe owner Megan Taylor has bought another cafe with the help of family.

In a tough time for hospitality, a Waikato cafe owner is adding another cafe – in the Bay of Plenty – to her offering.

Sugar Bowl Cafe owner Megan Taylor has bought Moxi Cafe in Ōhope Beach, with the help of family, and is hoping the risk will pay off.

Waikato has had three weeks of lockdown after two Covid-19 cases were found in the community, and by Sunday case numbers in the latest outbreak had reached 83.

Sugar Bowl Cafe has two Hamilton locations, and owner Megan Taylor said surviving lockdown had been tough and hospitality businesses were feeling the impact.

READ MORE:

* Southland hospitality businesses prepare for Level 3

* Covid-19: Hospo business sales hold up despite pandemic drubbing

* Coronavirus: Auckland's Commercial Bay mall retailers are stuggling in level 3



Dominico Zapata/Stuff Owner of The Sugar Bowl Cafe Megan Taylor said support from the community had helped keep her doors open.

She had always wanted a cafe in the Ōhope Bay, and was excited for the new opportunity with Moxi Cafe.

Taylor said support from the community was helping hospitality businesses keep their doors open, but the longer lockdown continued the harder it got.

“Support local. At the end of the day, if you don’t have those local businesses, communities become fractured.

“I am so grateful to our regulars who’ve kept us afloat during these tough times. Without them, we wouldn't have made it this far.”

Before lockdown the cafe was bustling, Taylor said, and she was trying everything she could to try and get people in.

“The challenge is, people want a dining experience.They want to be able to sit and chat and meet their friends and dine.”

And people were understandably nervous. Taylor hoped vaccination rates would help people to feel safe once lockdown was lifted.

For Taylor, the lack of certainty was the hardest part of surviving lockdown. The inability to plan and reassure staff was difficult.

“The Government is not giving us certainty around dates, so you are living from news announcement to news announcement.

“You can’t even plan to open. We don’t have an end game.”

She said there would be a new normal eventually, but business in level 2 was still hard.

“I am hopeful things will go back to normal, but we are all living on the edge until then.”

SUPPLIED Weekly reviews of alert level settings leave so much uncertainty, Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said (file photo).

Lockdown is extremely hard on businesses and, in many cases, local support is the only thing keeping them open, Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said.

“Weekly reviews leave so much uncertainty, and there are many sleepless nights ahead for hospitality and accommodation operators.

“Every day businesses cannot trade at anything close to normal is a day closer to them shutting their doors for good. That means family businesses and jobs lost.”