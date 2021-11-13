Covid-19 carnage continues even with tills ringing

OPINION: The opening of retail doors this week is not the end of the carnage, but it is hopefully the beginning of better times. There’s nothing like a bit of retail therapy.

Much discussion has been had around who should and shouldn’t be opening their doors under level 3, step 2.

Richard Balog The opening of retail doors this week is not the end of the carnage, but it is hopefully the beginning of better times.

We can go and get botox but not get our hair cut. We can shop in malls with hundreds of others but it’s not possible for restaurants with outdoor dining to open. Many business owners are struggling with these decisions.

But no matter who is open and who isn’t right now, it’s important that we embrace those small businesses that have been allowed to start trading again. Let’s release that pent-up urge to go shopping and help our retail sector survive. It’s not just about them, it’s about the whole New Zealand economy and the vital role small businesses play in keeping this country going.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Get used to seeing masked-up crowds, more cases as we enter 'risky' phase

* Covid-19: Longer, slower queues for events with vaccine certificates

* Covid-19: Shoppers flood Auckland stores and malls as restrictions ease



Retailers are champing at the bit to get trading again and ramp up business in the lead-up to Christmas. Many have had to try and manage stock issues over the last three or four months. Some have got massive surpluses or seasonal stock that will need to be sold quickly but they won’t want to discount. Others are struggling with a lack of stock altogether.

Geopolitical issues are a great cause for concern for retailers, causing enormous supply chain issues. Canals blocked by container ships, the automation of Ports of Auckland being held up because of lockdown and strikes in Australian ports have created the perfect storm.

Fashion designers cannot get thread, buttons and zips, electronics are waiting on various items to complete manufacture, paint is in short supply. No matter what area of business, the supply chain is struggling.

Shop owners have had to let staff go and now they’re back in business, finding replacement staff is difficult. There is also the added expense of training and upskilling to bring people up to speed.

Mark Knoff-Thomas, chief executive of Newmarket Business Association, says his shopping precinct has been down $16 million per week, every week. Before this latest lockdown, it was on a positive trajectory and on the path to $1 billion in turnover. That came to a screeching halt, and it is down $180m from the last three months.

In Newmarket there are not just retail shops, there are also personal services and hospitality. These people are still sitting at home waiting for their turn to come. Sadly, the reality is some won’t make it, joining the growing ranks of Covid casualties. Hospitality has been pushed to the limit. People are emotionally and financially distraught. This sentiment is echoed around Auckland.

Supplied Sarah Trotman is the chief executive of Business Mentors NZ.

It is time to move quickly to restore people’s livelihoods and their mental wellbeing.

So, whether you were one of the people queueing outside the malls in anticipation of Wednesday’s opening, or you are hanging back until the initial rush is over, get out there and get shopping.

Forget about criticising businesses that can open and comparing them to those that can’t. Let’s indulge in a little retail therapy and bring on the Christmas spirit.

Sarah Trotman is the chief executive of Business Mentors NZ.