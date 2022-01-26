Mushrooms by the Sea: A surprise lockdown business

Mature cultures are introduced into sterilised bags of soaked oats. The cultures grow over each oat seed and are then moved atop a bigger bag filed with sawdust where they become mushroom spawn or seed.

When Emily Eldin and Sean Mills from Raglan, Waikato, were foraging for wild edible mushrooms during the first New Zealand Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, they didn’t know that a few months later their homegrown fresh pink and grey oyster mushrooms would be selling out at farmers’ markets.

The fact that less than two years later they would have to build a new growing facility because their home business was bursting at the seams was not a thing they could even envision.

But here they are in 2022, running Mushrooms by the Sea from their home and clearly too busy for an interview.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Sean Mills is experimenting with Shiitake mushrooms.

Eldin is filling bags of sawdust to prepare them as a growing medium for mushroom spawn (seed) non-stop during our chat, and keeping their production line going.

Mills is looking at statistics for the business’s Google Ads and contemplating how to manage it over the next few weeks. They recently had to turn the ads off because they couldn’t keep up with demand for their product.

Both of them admit that they are boggled by the fact that a lockdown gave birth to their gourmet business and lockdowns also led to each subsequent expansion of it. But they aren’t questioning the weirdness, they are simply riding the wave in true easy-going Raglan style.

“Emily lost her job in hospitality during the first lockdown and when we heard from another grower that none of the local farmers markets sold gourmet mushrooms we thought it would be worthwhile to investigate,” Mills says, who at that stage was still working as an estate agent.

“We saved enough to buy the equipment to grow mushrooms,” Eldin says, “and thought if we could do a few hundred dollars a week at farmers markets then I might not have to work weekends and nights in hospitality”.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Mushroom cultures are grown on a culture plate in a petri dish in a sterilised environment.

They then “went down the rabbit hole” of the intricacies involved in growing mushrooms, learning the basics from a local grower and the details primarily from instructional videos that US-based growers posted on YouTube. Eldin also began doing accounting studies to help with a home business.

By September 2020 they began selling fresh Pink and Grey Oyster mushrooms at the Hamilton and Cambridge farmers markets. By about 9am, on every market day, all their fresh mushrooms were sold out. They also began selling dehydrated mushrooms, mushroom salt spice.

With demand outstripping supply, clients started asking for home growing kits and a new avenue of the business began.

Mushroom growing

Eldin says trial and error was the best teacher of all.

“When we started it took us six weeks to get mushrooms to a point where they can grow. Now it takes ten days to get a bag fully colonised and ready to grow. We have found the quickest way to create the ideal environment for them,” she says.

Mushrooms are grown in stages. During any part of the process where air, moisture or people can be in contact with any component, a sterile environment is critical. This is because any non-mushroomy microbes also love the high humidity environment mushrooms favour, and the growing medium, cultures or spawn can be contaminated by various microbes and an entire batch ruined.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Emily Eldin and Sean Mills just built a new growing room which will help with the expanding business.

To this end Mills and Eldin converted a room and fit stainless steel working tables in it, that are constantly sanitised. The room also has an industrial filter, which blows clean air on to the person working with mushrooms.

Mushroom cultures are grown on a culture plate in a petri dish, in this sterilised environment.

Once the cultures are mature they are introduced into bags (bags are about the size of two fists held together) of whole soaked oats. However before the cultures are introduced the bags of oats are pressure cooked at 15psi for 90 minutes to kill any pathogens it may host.

This again creates a sterile environment for the cultures that will in turn grow to become mushroom spawn (seed). Oats provide nutrition for the cultures and the spawn.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Spawn, or mushroom seeds, growing in a sawdust bag.

Individual oat seeds are ideal to grow spawn on as each seed provides a platform for spawn to take a hold of. This means a bag can literally hold hundreds of oat seeds covered with potential mushrooms.

Once the spawn is clearly visible throughout the bags of oats, appearing as a white fungal growth, the oat bags are broken up and introduced to bags of sawdust which acts as a growing medium.

The sawdust bags are about the size of a rugby ball. The bags of sawdust are also sterilised via pressure cooking to kill all microbes before the spawn is introduced.

“These bags mimic a decaying log in nature and the moist, high humidity environment is ideal,” Mills says.

“Every step can have failure points but we have a good system going and we follow it consistently. We have less than 1 per cent contamination and loss. If you look at those teaching how to do this on YouTube then you see they say one should prepare for about a 10 per cent loss,” he says.

The bags are sealed completely, except for a gauze-like patch that allows some airflow. By mere chance, while folding a bag over to fit it into a courier box, Mills and Eldin discovered that mushrooms grow much better if the patch is actually folded over and letting less air into the bag.

These bags are couriered as home grow kits to clients or kept to grow for their fresh clients. When one wants the mushrooms to start growing you merely cut a slit into a bag and keep the slit wet by spraying water onto it every day. The oxygen from the cut encourages growth. Once you see mushrooms appear you leave it to grow.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff It takes ten days to get bags ready to ship out to customers.

Why mushrooms?

Eldin says she believes the mushrooms are popular for a number of reasons. First the taste, grey oyster mushrooms can be used for almost anything and are popular with both carnivores and vegans. Pink oyster mushrooms are more specific, and could be said to be the blue cheese of mushrooms, and are good for dishes like risotto or on pizza.

The self growing trend is also very popular, but unlike with vegetables where you have to wait weeks or months to harvest, mushrooms can be harvested in a week, giving an instant gratification kick, she says.

An easy way to please a crowd, Eldin says, is to soak grey oyster mushrooms in eggs, roll them in flour and cumin or cayenne spice, and deep fry them. Mills likes a similar dish, but dipped in tempura batter before frying, and then dipped in soya sauce.

“A trick we learned is to cook mushrooms in a dry pan until they shrink, and then only add butter or oil, otherwise the moisture is trapped inside and they are mushy. Using a dry pan first means they keep their texture,” Mills says.

He also loves traditional lion’s mane and Pekepeke-Kiore, Aoeteaora’s Native Lion’s Mane, mixed with grey oyster tacos.

Mushrooms by the Sea’s Future

The pair have just finished building a double garage that will have enough space to triple production if the demand is there. The garage will be temperature controlled to stay at a constant 20C.

It will hold large drum pressure cookers that can sterilise three times more bags than the current kitchen-style pressure cookers they use. There’s also a large sterile area.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Pink oyster mushrooms. The pair have been receiving lots of requests for more medicinal mushrooms and are currently expanding their range beyond the powder they currently make from New Zealand’s Native Lion’s Mane (Pekepeke-kiore).

Mills and Eldin began advertising in August 2021 when farmers' markets were closed due to a lockdown.

They have never looked back and it completely changed their business as they immediately began receiving orders which have just kept coming. They now do not do farmers’ markets any more and spend the money they would have spent on travel to markets on advertising.

The pair want to focus a lot on medicinal mushrooms, like lion’s mane that has been shown in small trials to help cognitive function, or turkey tail and reishi mushrooms, in future.