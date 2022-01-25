Qwerky Corner arts and antiques store bears the fruits of a late-career change

When Suzanne Keppel fell in love with art and objects, it was the beginning of a whole new chapter in her life.

A Manawatū woman with an eye for antiques has opened her first store at age 55, showing it is never too late to find a new passion or career.

Her Feilding store, Qwerky Corner, opened its doors on January 21 and features work by New Zealand and international artists, from potter Brendan Adams​ to photographer Annie Leibovitz​.

Suzanne Keppel​ began buying and selling antiques in her early 40s. Until then she had been working in corporate marketing, a far cry from busy and competitive auction houses.

“I got into it because I’d bought a house that needed refurbishing, but I didn’t think I had enough knowledge, so I enrolled in an interior design course,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Photographic exhibition shows array of talent in Palmerston North

* Girls day out part of field days fun

* A surprise win for photgrapher



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Suzanne Keppel has been trading art and antiques for over a decade, but wanted a store she could turn into a gallery, and separate work from home.

By that stage she already had a degree in law and philosophy, and was looking for something she could do that didn’t chain her to an office.

What began as an interest grew into three years of study.

“I just came alive when talking about the art and objects side of interior design, like rugs, glass pieces, all of that,” she said. “I just loved it. I started going to second hand shops, then to some lower end auction houses.”

Her studies led her to volunteer in private and public art galleries, growing her knowledge.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Much of her stock were by New Zealand artists like Brendan Adams, a potter who has a collection of salt and pepper shakers which double as an art piece.

Anything she bought was to sell on, seeing how easy it could be if she mastered the art of online trading platforms such as Trade Me.

“Slowly I started going to more high-end market auctions. I’ll still buy things that I can sell for $15, but the most expensive thing I own is worth $10,000.

“I’ve been told I probably try to cater for too many people, but I don’t care, so long as someone likes it.”

Before having a shop she would store pieces at her home. It meant her children sometimes grew attached to things and would ask her to keep them.

“But I feel satisfied enjoying it for a short time, and knowing the next person might enjoy it forever, or for however long they keep it.”

Keppel spent some of her childhood in Tangimoana, a beachside town in Manawatū, just over 20 minutes from Feilding. She remembered going to Feilding for ballet lessons or to the shops, so when her son told her he was moving there, she started looking for a building she could buy, too.

She found 125 Manchester Street, formerly Beth’s Books. She has since renovated it with partner and professional painter Terry.

She said the hardest part about setting up Qwerky Corner was putting a limit on how much was displayed, as she wanted it to look more like an art gallery than a second-hand shop.