Business owner says it's worth taking risks, even in a pandemic

Trish and Kyle Tucker own Extraordinary Skin and Body Studio, which has grown from a home studio 10 years ago, to a vibrant studio in the middle of Kamo.

A Whangarei businesswoman is encouraging other business owners to take risks and opportunities despite being in a pandemic.

“A lot of people feel disheartened in business at the moment,” Trish Tucker said.

Tucker owns Extraordinary Skin and Body Studio, formally Raor Beauty and Fitness, which has grown from a home business 10 years ago, to a vibrant studio.

It incorporates a fitness and personal training studio in the front, and a beauty therapy business in the back.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Northland businesses see red over applying traffic light system

* Family designs their home to harness solar and artist energy

* A fire and two lockdowns – but a $20,000 prize win will see them back on their feet



Tucker and her husband Kyle purchased the building their studio occupies in December, from a family who decided to sell it after more than 30 years.

But it was something Tucker never thought was possible being a small business.

“When this came along it felt like a challenge, and it was a challenge, but it was an opportunity to grow the business.

“It is hard in this time, but there are a lot of opportunities.”

Owning the building gives the business more security, and the opportunity to pay into their own investment, rather than to a landlord, she said.

The last two years navigating lockdowns and a traffic light system has been an “absolute nightmare”, she said.

She moved the fitness part of the business online which helped it survive during lockdowns, while the beauty side of the business helped it recover afterwards.

Tucker said the business was in two of the worst industries, in terms of being close contact, and not able to operate in lockdowns.

“If a small business like ours can make it and do something like this, then there’s no reason why other businesses can’t.”

Tucker has also developed a product for the beauty industry to reduce waste.

She qualified for funding last year through Callaghan Innovation, a Crown entity which provides a range of innovation and research and development services for businesses.

A sample of the product is expected to come in the coming months, and will help elevate the business, she said.

“You have to adapt when you're in business,” she said.