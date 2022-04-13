Small businesses have uncertain path ahead

Great Resignation where workers may be tempted to change jobs or head overseas, is upon us, but it’s not necessarily inevitable for businesses.

Nick Astwick is the chief executive of Southern Cross Health Insurance.

OPINION: The so-called great resignation is upon us, where workers may be tempted to change jobs or head overseas, but it’s not necessarily inevitable for businesses, large or small, if simple steps are taken now to encourage and support workforces.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) make up 97 per cent of all businesses in New Zealand and employ 28.6 per cent of the total workforce.

It’s critical SMEs are future-fit and can cope with the uncertainty around Covid-19, the economy and, now that the borders are opening, the appeal of a change of scene and the opportunity to work overseas for employees.

Let’s start with some numbers from research we commissioned earlier this year to help us understand how employees, from all sectors, were feeling about their jobs.

It was eye-opening to see how people feel about their current situation, where only 35 per cent enjoy going to work most days and only 19 per cent feel they have a better work/life balance following the outbreak of Covid-19.

For large businesses, it might seem encouraging to see only 15 per cent believe the pandemic has made them reassess their career.

But if they decide to up and quit in a tight labour market, that’s a lot of time, pressure and cost to re-hire.

We also looked for insights to better understand what makes work meaningful and rewarding for people, so they could be used to inform how to retain valuable team members and attract new talent.

I was heartened to see having the opportunity to help others, having a supportive employer and team, flexible hours and a positive work culture come out on top of pay.

Salary is certainly a part of the story, but the research shows the way to increase employee satisfaction is to have a genuine concern for the wellbeing of your people, have a culture of support and regular engagement and be ready to flex with your people’s needs in an ever-changing environment.

Workplace wellness initiatives are not the sole purview of larger businesses like Southern Cross Health Insurance.

While we have a dedicated team to design workplace wellness initiatives and monitor the health and wellbeing of our people, small businesses which can often be constrained by capacity and cost, are also finding easy ways to implement effective programmes.

We found this in our Workplace Wellness Report 2022 which we launched in partnership with BusinessNZ last year.

Here’s how:

More small businesses with fewer than 50 staff are now offering flexible hours. This increased from 29 per cent in 2013 to 58 per cent in 2020 and has likely increased even further where possible, as the pandemic has continued.

Education and training are welcomed by team members – it shows the business is investing in them and helping develop their careers. Particularly helpful is training on how to engage with your team about stress and how to engage to really understand (and resolve) the drivers for anything from absenteeism to missing deadlines or targets.

Making employee assistance services like Raise (formerly EAPworks) freely available to all employees empowers people to take charge of their situation and work through solutions. Independent, confidential, and supportive advice from an organisation like Raise means issues can be resolved more quickly and employees can move on to a more positive working experience

Keeping an eye on illness and supporting your team through this. We’ve found since most office-based workers can now work from home, a higher proportion (62 per cent) of them have continued to work while unwell. This was significantly higher for larger organisations (77 per cent) but it’s certainly an issue for smaller ones (46 per cent). Actively encouraging your team not to work when unwell, and to take the sick leave available to them, is critical – as the productivity of an organisation relies on the health of its workers.

When it comes to meeting your obligations in a virtual working world, businesses small or large can’t go wrong, if they make sure employees have regular breaks as they would do in an office or other workplace, take time off to recuperate when they’re not well, provide training for managers to identify signs of stress and offer truly flexible working to encourage a better work/life balance.

If a parent needs to take time out from the 9-5 to school a child at home, but they have the capacity to work around that and get the job done, then rolling with that and having trust in your workers, can pay dividends with increasing loyalty and retention.