Little Beauties: The Nelson company using food no one else wants

Little Beauties co-founder Tristan Wastney says technology is the key to increasing the amount of fruit they can turn into premium snacks.

OPINION: It all started with the Wastney family’s love of feijoas.

Eleven hundred trees were planted on the family’s dairy farm. As someone with only two young trees, I’m all too aware of how many feijoas that could produce, and just how short the season is to try and eat them all.

It’s difficult to grow feijoas for commercial reasons.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tristan Wastney of Little Beauties with the company's dried gold kiwi fruit slices.

The season is incredibly short, the fruit has a poor shelf life, and while most of us get our fruit as it falls to the ground, fruit sold in supermarkets needs to be picked off the tree. Any that drop would be considered waste.

The Wastney family dehydrated as much as they could for themselves, and some were shipped off to one of their sons, who was living in New York in the US at the time.

Some of his friends asked to try it out, and soon bags were being shipped over to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

It looked like more than the Wastneys wanted this feijoa gold.

As a family, they began to see there may be a demand for dehydrated New Zealand fruit.

Together, they launched Little Beauties, combining their array of skills and experience to help make it a success.

The sales to customers began, like many small FMCG businesses, at markets.

I interviewed Tristan Wastney, now the sales and marketing lead, and export manager, on my podcast MAP IT Marketing about the company’s beginnings.

He still enjoys selling directly at the Nelson markets today, and considers it one of the best places to get customer feedback.

“We had no idea on how to scale a feijoa product,” he said. “So we asked ourselves: ‘What do we do if we want to really add value to every piece of fruit on our land?’ It all started from there. We built a little custom dryer out of the fridge. And we had a little bench-top hand peeler.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tristan Wastney of Little Beauties with gold kiwi fruit entering the production line at the company's Richmond, Nelson factory.

At the time, Wastney was feeding a lot of gold kiwifruits to cows on the farms he was managing.

He was getting the fruit for nothing, bar the freight to get it there.

“I was feeding over 100 tonnes of this stuff,” he said. “And it just always really amazed me by how good the fruit was.”

Vast amounts of waste was not the fault of Kiwifruit growers or Zespri, he said.

“It's just the nature of how big their industry is. The waste stream for them is actually pretty small when we consider that as a percentage. We’re talking 2% to 4% of the total gold kiwifruits grown in New Zealand.”

The family began to look at other fruits they could use that would otherwise go to waste.

They had fully embraced the concept of “leave no fruit behind” and extended their range to include boysenberries, raspberries and blueberries.

A ‘world-first’ machine

Meanwhile, much of the food preparation was still being done by one person at a time. This made the product hard to create in large quantities, and also made it expensive to produce.

On the other hand, it was expensive to create machinery to make the process automated.

As a family, a decision was made to seek external investment to help develop their growth.

“We had to go out, design and build our own piece of equipment,” he said.

“We spent three years designing and building this world-first piece of kit that would do this process. The goal was to have one person feeding fruit at one end, doing one piece of fruit a second, which is what we had to get to make this viable.

“As you can imagine, every piece of fruit has a different shape,size and firmness. We had to work out how to pick that piece of fruit up,” he said.

“How would we peel it? How would we lay the slice on tray? And then how do we automatically load those trays onto a trolley when you’ve got 150 trays per trolley?

“So, we’ve used robotics. For example, we’ve got a robotic arm now catching the slices and loading them onto the trolleys. It’s amazing,” said Wastney. “And it’s a world-first machine.”

‘We’re finding another way’

The market in New Zealand is loyal, and it’s stocked in supermarkets as well as having a direct sales option, but it’s also a small market for a premium fruit product.

Part of the strategy early on was to first work out how to grow export markets.

Initially the plan was to find distributors to sell into supermarkets overseas. But it created a price point that was too high for their ideal market.

The family has instead committed to a direct to market approach in overseas markets.

“Most people think we’re absolutely mad doing what we’re doing. But we don’t care. We like to be different. And we think the whole route, traditional route to market into bricks and mortar is completely broken. We’re finding another way.”

The business has always looked to the long-term plan when it comes to Little Beauties.

As Wastney said: “The ultimate goal for my dad was to answer the questions, ‘How do I add value to the land? How do I give back to the family to try and keep this farm in the family?’”

To answer these questions, the family created a 50-year plan that included the use of investors to help growth.

“We’ve had to raise a lot of money; we’ve raised just under $5 million in the last two years, and we’re in the midst of another $4 million capital raise to try and keep things going.”

The company often has three to six months of production, in line with fruit seasons, and need to predict how much they can sell in the following 12 months.

Investment has helped to smoothen the pain of large upfront investments before the sales come in.

The family has long-term growth in mind with every move, and it looks like those feijoas have truly led to packets of Little Beauties.