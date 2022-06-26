People are giving up their day jobs for a career in tech

Angela Yen went into the technology industry after a previous life as a high school teacher.

Angela Yen used to be a high school teacher.

Now she’s pursuing a career in tech, with the 26-year-old hoping to make an impact in the mental health space through innovation and technology.

She’s one of an increasing number of people who are chucking in their day jobs for a career in tech, the country’s fastest-growing industry and one of the better-paid ones, too.

Yen, who has also studied psychology, graduated from Dev Academy this year and now the Auckland woman is a software developer.

“Ideally I wanted to go into tech and learn these skills to do good in the community, and bring tech and the social justice side of things together.”

Industry experts say they’re working hard to change the perception that a career in technology is all about programming and being good at maths – and it’s that changing perception later in life, rather than seeing technology as a viable career during school – that’s seen many quit their day jobs.

Yen recognised career changers in her classroom, too, with very few having come to learn straight out of school.

“The majority of the other people had spent time doing things they weren’t passionate about, and were quitting... to get into the tech space,” she says. “The most obvious [attraction] is the vast amount of jobs coming up, and the salary.”

On average, 2000 new technology jobs are created every year, with IT occupations growing annually. With a median base salary of $100,000, nearly double the national median of $58,000, industry members think the sector will have a pull on people struggling with the cost of living.

Dev Academy chief executive Rohan Wakefield says 90% of its students have come from jobs in other sectors.

“There’s a clear link between career-changers from sectors that have struggled during the pandemic,” says Wakefield. “Our students also tell us that they’re looking to make the move to tech to secure more stable futures for themselves.”

But despite the flow of people picking up technology as a career, aims to make the industry more diverse have failed. Most recent figures show only 27% of the industry are women, only 4% are Māori and 2.8% Pasifika. Schools have reported low uptake and interest in information technology in girls at NCEA level.

To try and rectify this, Sisters in Tech was launched to try and help Māori and Pasfiika wāhine into the sector, through a partnership with NZ Tech and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). The initiative sees wāhine who have typically been beneficiaries, gain some skills and be supported into work.

3 Bags Full​ founder Brittany Teei, who delivers the programme, says it’s important that the sector not just see diversity in gender and ethnicity, but diversity in thought.

“The NZ tech sector isn’t just attractive because you can make money, but it’s a growing sector for NZ and there’s an opportunity to be part of solutions that help our community.”

Megan Duncan, 31, also went through a 15-week course at Dev Academy in 2021, after nine years as a hairdresser. Unable to work during lockdowns, she decided she needed to future-proof her career by retraining in a job she’d be able to do from anywhere. She’s now seven months into a job as a web developer.

The relatively quick training – in comparison to returning to university – made technology a viable option to investigate, she says.

“I thought, if this is terrible, it’s not a big loss.”

But she loves her new job, likes the flexibility of the hours, and says anyone thinking of a career in technology will find the skillset transferrable – and the industry is crying out for workers.

Supplied Graeme Muller says ‘digital pathway blockages’ are seeing people realise a tech in career is viable for them later in life.

Graeme Muller, NZ Tech chief executive, believes the number of career changers entering the sector reflects a lack of opportunity for people to get into it during education. There was a lot of work under way to help people into the industry, including an MSD programme to train people who’d become unemployed during the pandemic.

Research showed the “digital skills pipeline” had “blockages in multiple areas” and there was no silver bullet. “What was found was that kids and parents don’t really perceive or understand, I guess, technology well enough as a sector, to see it as a pathway. We need to do a better job at promoting it.

“It’s a chicken and egg situation. Because [Māori, Pasifika and women] are way lower than demographic proportions, when parents and kids are looking they’re not seeing themselves in those jobs. We need to make sure we’re telling those stories, showing the stories of successful Māori and Pasifika, to the Māori and Pasifika community.”