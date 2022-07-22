Mother puts fun back into maternity clothing

Holly Killgour’s maternity lingerie business was born out of her own experience as a mother struggling to find garments that were both practical and stylish.

Fed up with maternity wear being all practicality but zero style, a mum is attempting to fill a gap in the market.

Holly Killgour embarked on the same new-normal journey many mothers undertake after her son Jake was born in late 2020.

Part of it was finding suitable clothing she could wear while breastfeeding. She was decidedly underwhelmed.

“I was really frustrated because there weren’t many options for breastfeeding-friendly garments.

“It is getting better but for my personal taste, there just wasn't anything that I would have chosen if it weren't for the practicality.”

Killgour founded Salour in 2021, designing a Rochelle bodysuit suitable for breastfeeding.

The piece of lingerie was designed to not only look good, but also to unclip from the top for those times when the little one needed to be fed.

“I had a C-section, which means I had quite an uncomfortable scar. And I also really didn't want to invest hugely in nursing tops.

“So I thought a bodysuit would be quite nice, because then you could pull up just a normal shirt without exposing your abdomen.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Killgour has designed the bodysuit to open from the top to allow for easy breastfeeding.

Killgour is a freelance marketing consultant who runs Salour on the side from her home in Feilding.

She imports the garments from China and sells them primarily online. She hopes to get them onto shop shelves soon.

“I wanted to create something that's really practical and really nice looking, so mums out there don't feel like they have to choose.

“It's definitely surreal but I'm really proud of what I've created. I didn't take any shortcuts, and it took a really long time, but I’m proud that I spent the time to get it right.”

The Rochelle bodysuit is available at www.salourlingerie.com. More products are planned through her website, including bras and briefs.