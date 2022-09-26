Why this vegan product was designed for meat eaters

OPINION: The first time I tried Vince it was in a white paper bag, passed to me by its creator Debbie Stowe at one of my live training events. I took it home and over the next few days used it in my family cooking. Nobody noticed until I fessed up that I’d been “watering down” our meat with a dehydrated vegetable mince look alike.

That of course was exactly how Debbie and her husband Nigel had imagined their vegan product would be most used. Not as a product just for vegans, but as a way to easily introduce more vegetables into family dinners, fitted into our Kiwi dinners, and perhaps dinner plates all over the world. I had Stowe on the MAP IT Marketing podcast to see what had happened to Vince since that humble beginning

In terms of marketing, it’s clever to put two potentially conflicting ideas together when working out your messaging. While vegans still buy Vince, the idea that it was a vegan product for meat eaters opens up Vince to a subset of a larger market; people who love meat, but also need more vegetables in their diet.

One of the selling points of Vince is that it’s not designed to fully replace meat. “If you do, of course we’re here to support that. But we also want to support you if you're wanting to reduce your meat consumption. A lot of our clients buy the Vince range to do just that,” explains Stowe.

Made from dehydrated vegetables with no fillers, or “lab made” products, Stowe made it to slip easily into weekly mince meals such as spaghetti bolognese, nachos or shepherds pie.

“Everyone’s tired at dinner time. And while I struggled at the beginning with the idea of hiding vegetables, I also wanted to make sure my children were eating them. At the end of the day, I wanted them to eat them more than watching them avoid vegetables plated up nicely at dinner.”

The idea for Vince came when the Stowe family went plant-based for a time. “I really missed making the family meals, something you could just throw together after you got home from work. I went to the supermarket looking for beef alternatives, and would look at the ingredients and not recognise any of them. So I developed my own recipes, using just vegetables.”

The business started as a small bootstrapped business, based in Northland. Like many food producers, success only comes when there’s scale. Creating at scale often takes time, investment and a hungry market for your product. It’s difficult to get that mix right.

“The advice we took early on was to make sure our price point wasn’t too low to start with. You can always go down, but it’s hard to move up. Also, when working at a smaller scale everything is more expensive. At some point we’ll hit a point where we'll be able to order in larger quantities and the cost will come down, but you never know exactly when that will happen,” says Stowe.

At the beginning Vince was made in the Stowe’s commercial kitchen. “I started with four domestic dehydrators, then as we grew I went and got the bigger size. Now we’re about to make another growth jump and so we’re on the hunt for larger ones.”

With the bigger dehydrators came the need for a larger kitchen. “We dropped a shipping container in our driveway and converted it. When you’re bootstrapping you need to keep the overheads as low as possible. This ended up being a great solution for us,” Stowe explains.

Growth has been possible, in part, through friends who’ve asked to invest. “They’ve said they want to come along for the journey. It’s been so nice to have them with us, and if they hadn’t helped, we’d still be making everything in my commercial kitchen at home.”

The investment has also helped the Stowes feel supported as they’ve grown Vince, and often their investors also contribute expert advice and support through growth spurts.

Sourcing products is a large part of production. At some stage Vince may be able to sustain contract growers of their vegetables, but for now, they source where they can. As a Northland business, the first preference was to source locally, but some of the product has had to come from Auckland, as they can also part process the product. Stowe explains that growth will change that.

“Our next step will be to move into a larger facility. Once we do that, we’ll be able to incorporate more of the vegetable processing onsite, and we’d then be able to use more local growers which would fit into our sustainable ethos.”

The larger facility will also allow the team to use more “imperfect” vegetables in their products, both reducing the initial cost, and using food that may otherwise go to waste.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to do that,” says Stowe.

While Vince is available online, directly from the Stowes, the end goal has always been to have it available in supermarkets. Earlier this year the team won the small supplier category in the Foodstarter competition. Part of the prize came with help to get into New World stores in New Zealand.

This growth was long wanted, but does come with some growing pains. “You’ve got to make sure you’ve got a product to sell, but you’re often investing in large equipment, premises and ingredients, spending money before you can recuperate straightaway,” explains Stowe.

Along with that is needing to ensure people know Vince exists. Shelf space in supermarkets is highly competitive, and you need to make sure people find your product, and buy it, if you want the product to keep being stocked.

“You need to both work on distribution and work on your brand. The hardest part is getting the balance right between growing that awareness, and having stockists. You need both to work together.”

As a dehydrated meal product, working out where it fits best on a shelf has been an interesting conversation. The packaging is green and bright, which pops on a shelf. However most meat alternative products are found in the fridge or the freezer.

There’s also Vince’s ideal market; the flexitarian just wanting to cut back on meat consumption over all.

“We realised our old packaging didn’t quickly explain how to use Vince, Our new packaging has a picture of what you could make on it, which hopefully makes it easier to connect with if you see it on a shelf.”

As Vince grows awareness and the market in New Zealand, there has also been interest from overseas markets. They’ve worked with a company who is currently road testing in Japan, and are exploring markets in the UK and beyond.

In the drive to remain a sustainable brand, the Stowes are exploring the best options to take their product offshore. “We want to keep our carbon footprint low, and we possibly may set up plants in other countries, using local produce for the local market.”

While this has yet to be explored, the Stowes always felt this was a product made for export. “We’ve always had big ambitions. We always saw it as an export product. So we’re just going to take every opportunity that comes our way to grow our business, move full steam ahead and not look back.”