Defining your content style as a small business owner

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: The last thing I’d ever want to do for any of my small business clients is try to make them squeeze into a box of “shoulds”. I don’t want them to have to learn the “one way” of marketing their business, because there isn’t one way at all.

It’s easy to understand the attraction of a coach or strategist promising “the way to get more sales”, but the problem is that there is no one size fits all solution out there. You might join up with that person, and you’ll totally gel with their way because it was always meant to be your way, too. Or you might find that no matter how hard you try to follow their steps, it just doesn’t get you anywhere near the results they promised you.

It took me a long time to recognise my particular style when it came to content creation. I’m fairly boring in lots of ways. I don’t tend to write things that are inflammatory, or revolutionary, and that can be a hard sell. People know me for pragmatic and reasonable advice. That’s a good thing, unless you want to stand out in a crowd of thousands. It’s all a bit more “meh” than being straight out focussed on one particular tool, strategy or system.

When it came to content creation, and especially video, my initial natural focus was on how-to videos, or giving straight up content direct to the camera. Then I started to feel more comfortable and my desire to “show my weird” a little to try and illustrate the marketing ideas and concepts I felt small business owners needed meant I’d talk about being a spider, loving yourself as a heffalump, or being a goat in a tree.

That’s since morphed into dressing up as a road cone, goofing around on video and being with some other business owners would consider to be “entirely unprofessional” in my presentation, because I’d like to teach marketing while making people laugh, or at least being entertained.

Stuff Rachel Klaver as a road cone.

For a long time I fought against showing my authentic weird self because of the comments I’d read in Facebook groups about how unprofessional it was to look silly, be silly. What I now know is that it’s very professional to use the best part of who you are to help your ideal customers find you.

And if someone is judging us because we’re not wearing makeup, we’re dancing on camera, we’re recording in a car, or we are wearing angel wings in a video, they’re more on the side of “Judgy McJudgy pants” than an accurate auditor of all things professional.

Understanding that I’m a mix of two of the five core types of creators that us small business owners can be, an edutainer and a strategist, has not only brought me more confidence in what I’m doing, but also helped me better use my marketing to attract the right customers for me. I now know if you don’t like my talking to you while I’m wearing my road cone costume, I’m not sure you'll best benefit from my work with you either!

Our creator style needs to fit our most authentic self. For me that means my recent purchases of both a goat costume and a spider outfit are perfect for my videos. For you it might mean you create hundreds of videos of you talking as you walk, or sitting in a (stationary) car. It might mean you spend hours on a beautiful stop motion piece of film, or mainly create videos where you’re pointing to words on a screen as you dance to the music.

All of these have merit and not a single one of them is better than another in terms of effectiveness, or your ability to attract your ideal customer. As part of my content marketing coaching, I work with every type of creator, and each one of them does well.

Our social media posts and videos have three core purposes. They are there to help improve our visibility as a business, and stand out from the crowd. They are there to be remembered in the midst of so much other content. And they are there to help people build trust in us, and our business. If your content is doing that, it’s working right.

We also need to stay close to our authentic self. I spent 2021 trying to follow the rules of a pile of experts on Instagram and felt like a square peg in a round hole. It was highly stressful. Part of that was not trusting my own gut to let go of our need for the “highlight reel” content that used to be pervasive on social media.

People now want an authentic and more real glimpse into who we really are. Whatever we are doing should be about showing people our relatable selves, which means our content type needs to be what fits us as a person most. If we choose to use gimmicks and trends and memes we need to make sure they don’t overtake the message, and people still are there to hear and learn and connect.

There are five main types of content creators for small business owners. You’ll either be one of them, or a mix of two. As I mentioned before, I’m a mix of strategist with edutainer.

You’ll either know immediately what you are, or work it out with some trial and error, testing out different formats before finding the ones you enjoy the most.

The Strategist

This is perfect for consultants, strategists, and people who work with service providers. You have a lot of experience in your field, love teaching or lecturing, and are really good at breaking down ideas. However, you don’t like long-winded rants or getting into conflict, you don’t like getting too personal, and you just want to keep it all pretty simple.

The Edutainer

You want to teach in a different way, and build a powerful brand. You love to make people laugh or learn through fun, and you have heaps of ideas of how to make that happen. It can be tricky if you are crunched for time, and if you love things that provide quick info. Skits, trends, and dramatic re enactments can help with this. For me, it’s meant exploring my ability to tell a story to illustrate a point.

The Lived Mentor

If you’re just early on in your career, or on a big learning curve yourself, this is perfect for you. You might be a relative beginner in your field and you are bringing people along with you. You can be only a few steps ahead, and are like a big sister or brother, rather than a “grown up”. You love teaching, and you don’t see yourself as a consultant yet (if you do, you are probably a strategist). There’s a lot of value of being a guide who’s not a super expert. It can feel less threatening and empowering for beginners.

The Motivator

You are already successful in real life with accomplishments and you are helping inspire. You have a platform and an audience, and it’s less strategy, more hype ups. You love telling stories and are comfortable in who you are. You aren’t such a fan of showing your tips and tricks and how to do things. I call this the Oprah creator.

The Artist

An artist inspired this column (and the podcast episode that goes along with it). She was overwhelmed at the idea of having to create masses of content because her content is beautiful and well edited and produced.

This is part of the artist’s journey. Volume is not the only way to get noticed. Some of my favourite small business creators only create small amounts of content, but everything they do is beautiful. It gets remembered and I long for the next post or video. Output tends to be less than it is for the other areas.

You have experience in an artistic field, and have time to create beautiful video and images. If you are time poor, and have low skills this is probably not a good fit for you.

Somewhere in there is a combination that is you to a T. Work it out, then stop comparing your type of content style with anyone else that’s not like you.

Instead, find other creators who have the same type of content style you do, in other industries, and then use their content as inspiration. Your business will be so pleased you did.