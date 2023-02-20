How to grow your business after a national disaster

Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road, which is still closed to the public, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

OPINION: I was watching an Instagram story yesterday from a small business owner. She mentioned she had just withdrawn her plans of a sale out of respect for the people devastated from Cyclone Gabrielle, and all of the people it had affected.

I know I’ve felt the same feeling before. I felt this after the Canterbury quakes. Many of us felt this way during the pandemic when whole sectors were struggling, or shut down. There are moments of crisis and stress that impact us as a nation no matter where we are. If any of us were brushed with some of the stress and disruption of this cyclone, without significant loss, we know we’re the lucky ones, and that can come with both relief and survivor guilt.

It doesn’t help that many of us are just plain tired. Even if our homes were not flooded, or ruined, if we lost nothing bar a branch or two at home and some pebbles from the garden, if you were in the path of this force, there were days of tension, disrupted routines, and for many of us, a good few nights of no sleep, waiting, watching and ready to get everyone out to safety if required. It can take time to get back up to full energy levels.

The level of reporting and keeping us all in the loop has been phenomenal, but it’s easy to drag us into a doom scroll of reading updates, and feeling overwhelmed.

Feeling like you want to just not promote at all is definitely better than using the word “cyclone” in your marketing as some businesses have discovered. It’s always a good idea to check any upcoming promotions, scheduled posts or automated emails after a disaster to edit out anything that will be seen as untimely. This should be part of your crisis management.

However, it’s not only ok to keep on operating, selling and marketing, but it’s even more essential than ever as a small business owner. With areas of the country likely to be struggling for months or longer, being able to help keep the rest of the economy moving helps pay for the relief they will need.

If your business is one of the lucky ones unaffected directly by your own team being affected, supply chain issues or working with customers in the worst affected areas, then there’s much you can still do.

From a communication perspective it’s essential to stay sensitive to what is happening to victims of the cyclone. Showing your compassion, empathy and care shares your values. These can also be expressed in being sensitive to changes in supply, courier delivery times and communication in some areas of New Zealand. If you are likely to have these issues, it’s a very good idea to pre-emptively communicate them to your audience both on social media posts and via email (if you normally send email.)

For e-commerce businesses it’s also a good idea to add it as a banner to your website, make a note of it at checkout, and send an email on ordering to cover all bases. I know this could sound like overkill, but I also know from my clients, it’s amazing how many people miss at least two of those.

If you have a customer-facing team, remind them that stressed customers are often not stressed at the person they are currently talking to, and to take breaks as needed if there are unexpected reactions to your own delays and restricted operations.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Usar search property in Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Marketing might look a little different during the time shortly after a disaster.

If you want to offer your products or services at a discounted rate or even free to people who have been directly affected, it cannot be a marketing ploy. It’s got to come from the heart, be carefully worded and be in line with what is needed.

If you are offering gifts, a public post can look like posturing even if it’s not the intent. Instead, take some time to connect with groups already

There are so many groups already collecting goods, and money. Including this campaign by Stuff, that is using its extensive network to fundraise. Starting up on your own can feel good, and come from a good place, but it can also cause issues later on if you need to show full transparency around where it all went. It can also add to the noise of where people should give. If you want to help on a local level, you could be a drop-off point for another organisation.

Supplied Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

Running fundraising promotions, where the profits are split between you and a donation fund can feel like a great idea too, but can easily be seen as profiteering from disaster, which is rarely the intent. You just need a few people to feel like you are making money from tragedy to turn something you believe would help into a media storm for your small business.

So what is ok?

Keep your communications clear and direct around anything that might make your delivery of work or goods more complicated. Check in with your community or email to check they are ok, and don’t sell in those communications. There are thousands of people around New Zealand directly affected, and you should consider them in your communications. Marketing as usual, just with checks on your messaging (nothing that using any weather metaphors is a good place to start!). Turn off advertising in the worst affected areas. If you have geolocation in your emails, consider removing segments from the worst affected areas for any email marketing. If you want to help with aid, consider making it something you just do, instead of needing to tell your followers or email list about.

I don’t know about you, but I’m hoping we won’t need this information again for a while. It’s been a year. (And it’s only February!)