A four-day week won't make your company a more desirable place to work

OPINION: For the first several years of my working, adult life I was privileged enough to work in some - to put it mildly – cruisy jobs. The cushiest was the corporate sales role I landed in my mid-20s and continued to work in up until my early-30s - before I experienced a severe concussion and subsequent mental illness. But that’s a story for another time.

In this role, I was working, at best, about 30 hours a week. The expectation was the full 40, but long lunches, client pampering, early knock-offs and the odd staff event on a Thursday night, which resulted in zero work done on a Friday, meant that even 30 hours a week was a stretch.

Was it fun? Yeah sure, I enjoyed having a job where I wasn’t micromanaged on time and had relative flexibility with where and how I worked. Especially coming from a call centre where I was questioned over why it took eight minutes to go to the toilet.

Was it fulfilling? Heck no.

Was it actually any good for me? I don’t believe so - and here’s why.

While there was flexibility of time and relative schedule freedom, the rest of the organisation was pretty toxic. Most of the time, I used my time-freedom just to escape, rather than to create or produce anything remotely uplifting or empowering.

I wasn’t improving myself in any way. Sure, in hindsight could I have been more productive? Yeah, totally - but was my time spent within the organisation actually appreciated? I don’t believe so. See, to them I was just a number, a cog in the wheel, a sales target that needed to be achieved. I meant nothing to them and I knew it, and chances are maybe you feel the same way about where you are.

Was I actually passionate about this role? Not at all. To be honest, I didn’t care about the product I was selling, the company I was working for or even the managers above me. All it was to me was a paycheque, and a fairly decent one at that.

These are exactly the reasons why I don’t believe that simply dropping to a four-day work week schedule for your employees is going to be the silver bullet to help magically increase productivity and staff engagement. There are greater issues within our organisations which we need to address in order for staff to become more productive, efficient and engaged, and here are three of them.

The first is the workplace environment - if you have a negative, demotivating or toxic culture no amount of incentives is going to help keep them on board. Giving them an extra day off may just incentivise them to start looking for other jobs.

The second is communication, and more specifically - communicating the act of gratitude. If you’re aware of the five love languages (which, unsurprisingly, correlates to workplace interrelations incredibly well), then you’ll understand that words of affirmation is generally one of the most common languages among all people. Showing people their work is received gratefully and taking time to appreciate them, can go a long way in maintaining workplace relationships and engagement.

The third is company buy-in, how you get your staff to buy into the organisation, its vision, its purpose and its values, and this is something which is hugely important, yet incredibly overlooked. Buy-in from an employee’s perspective essentially relates to the behaviour of an organisation. Does management uphold the values of the organisation? Do they embody the essence of what it means to be a part of this working organism day-in, day-out? Are they practising what they preach? It all starts from the top - and if your managers aren’t bought into the ideals, the mission and the values of the business, your employees will disconnect.

So while I’m all for giving employees greater working environments, more empowering incentives and uplifting team cultures, a four-day work week isn’t going to solve all of the underlying issues within a business.

In fact, it may just mean that rather than feeling disengaged 40 hours a week over five days, they’re disengaged for 40 hours a week over four.