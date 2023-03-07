The importance of changing the game to dominate your market

Sometimes in business when you need to turn failures into successes, you need to change the playing field.

Raphel is the co-author of several books, including Up the Loyalty Ladder, Tough Selling for Tough Times and Business Success in Tough Times.

I interviewed Raphel a few years ago and he told me something very interesting.

He said that sometimes when you are competing in business and you are not doing very well it‘s smart to change the rules of the game.

Here's a good example:

In the 1980s he worked for Victor Niederhoffer.

Niederhoffer became kind of famous for making and losing a lot of money in the commodities markets. But before he did that he helped people sell their companies and he did a remarkable thing.

Niederhoffer was competing against the likes of Goldman Sachs and he couldn't compete with them because they were so famous and so well known. He decided to go after the companies that Goldman didn't want, companies worth $5 million or less because Goldman had a threshold of $5 million or more.

He sent postcards to companies in that size range, with a really simple story.

They said if your business is doing really well, if you are not even thinking about retirement, if you are at the height of your game and you think your business is going to be worth a lot more years later, now is the time to sell.

His point was that you should sell when you are doing well – not when you are nearing retirement age and not when somebody else is ready to take over the business, because you will get your maximum value when the business is at its prime.

Niederhoffer concentrated on small companies, he did direct marketing and he ended up doing more mergers and acquisitions than any other firm on Wall Street at the time.

They were smaller han people like Goldman Sachs but he changed the playing field, he just took the business that they couldn't afford to go after and made a fortune doing it. Raphel used this “change the game” strategy in his own publishing business.

One thing that‘s happening in America is the collapse of the publishing industry.

The way the publishing industry worked in typical times was they gave the authors a big advance, and then gave the authors a little bit of money when the book sold. They figured they would have about nine failures for every success but the success would be so big it would pay back all the money they spent and make a great profit.

Well those times are over. The publishing companies haven‘t survived.

The ones that were doing that are all falling by the wayside.

You can‘t have nine failures for one success so what Raphel has done in his publishing business is change the playing field, change the rules.

He said to business people wanting to write books...

“We will be your partners. You put up half the money and we‘ll put up half the money. You get involved in marketing, we‘ll get involved in marketing and when the money comes in instead of getting you 8% of 10% we will give you 50% of the sales.” This was a compelling story for many business owners who wanted to write a book.

The end results was that Instead of having nine failures for each success (like traditional book publishing companies), he now has nine successes for every failure. He changed the game and made a bucket load of money for himself and many of his book publishing clients.