What is Google Analytics G4 and why do we need it?

OPINION: If you have a website it’s likely you have Google Analytics on it. If you have a website and you haven’t switched Google Analytics over to Google’s new analytics platform G4, time is running out to do so.

When it comes to marketing, there are different types of marketing knowledge. I’ll openly admit I’m more likely to write a column about storytelling, caption writing or video than analytics. That doesn’t mean that I don’t recognise how important they are.

With the original Google Analytics (GA), if you had a highly trafficked site, the intel you can get from your analytics can help you get more customers, save money on advertising (helping you understand your demographic more), and help you know how to direct your marketing time and budgets.

For small businesses who don’t have a huge amount of traffic, the insights are far more limited. A snapshot of my clients’ websites showed a huge difference between what you can take from the results. For many of my clients, who often have successful small businesses but still have low monthly visitors, taking a deep dive into the analytics leaves you wanting more.

However, for sites experiencing a high level of visitors, conversions and activity, the insights were often gold.

If you’ve logged into your Analytics account in the last few months you’ll have seen a pop-up saying that the original Analytics is about to be replaced with G4. This comes into effect on July 1, so this is the time to make the change if you haven’t yet done so.

The reason that you need to change the code instead of just letting Google upgrade the current platform on its end is that this new analytics platform is far removed from the old one in terms of what it can do. It’s a completely new way of measuring analytics.

I like to compare it to Meta’s pixel (used in Facebook ads). It can measure more behaviours than the old GA option. However, there are some events or customer behaviours you will need to customise the code for such as purchases. This is something you also had to do with the original GA, but it does add a level of complexity if you’re not very technical and are wanting to install the code yourself. If you’ve got an ecommerce site, I do recommend getting some help adding this in.

One of the additional benefits for ecommerce sites is that if you also have an app for your online sales, you can add this in, and measure how people use the app compared to your website on the one platform.

With everyone else talking about AI and how it’s impacting the world, G4 is also using it to help learn as people use your site, and all the other sites it’s measuring. With this, Google has said it will be able to give more customised support in terms of suggested improvements to your website. You can customise the behaviour and actions on your website, some of it with the out-of-the-box code you start with, and the rest with custom code you add to your website.

Before you add lines of code for everything under the sun, sit down and think about what you really want to measure and what might be most useful for you. I always recommend noting your plan out on paper first. For example, I’d like to measure people who click through to our lead generation as that counts as a conversion to us as a service based business.

The new analytics code has been written to make sure it’s in line with the updated privacy laws. It’s still important that you mention the data you are collecting through G4 on your privacy statement on your website (all websites should have this).

If you’ve got really low levels of traffic to your website it’s still advisable to have G4. While you don’t get the same level of insights you do with highly trafficked sites, (for our clients, it looks like the deepest amount of insights seem to kick in at between 8000 to 10,000 views a month), you still do get details including the source of your traffic, what they are clicking on, and some buyer behaviours, along with time spent on website and other related data.

Google has not always been known for user-friendly analytics tools, but G4 has been designed to provide more clarity and be simpler and easier to use.

Adding the base code to your website is simple. I’m not naturally either very technical or good at following written instructions, and I managed to install ours on our Shopify site within a few minutes. I do recommend doing a Google on “How to add G4 to (your website platform here)” to get directions for your particular type of website. Some will be simpler than others. If you’re not confident pasting code into your website, and it’s not a simple process, do pay someone else to do it for you so it’s set up correctly.

Once it’s up and running it will provide you with real time activity feedback. I liked that you can set notifications such as “Notify me if there’s a sudden drop in X behaviour” or conversely, an increase.

It does ask you to set your industry, allowing G4 to compare your website’s performance to others in your field. This will help you compare conversion rates and other behaviours, to help you seek improvements.

With the changeover happening in just over a month’s time, today is a good day to book time into your calendar to get this actioned, even if it’s just emailing your website expert to make sure it’s actioned.