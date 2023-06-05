How to get control back in your business

One of the most common issues I find small business owners face is trying to work out how to grow while being the person who does all the work (file photo).

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing. She is currently running free seminars around NZ.

OPINION: One of the most common issues I find small business owners face is trying to work out how to grow while being the person who does all the work.

The truth is scaling your business requires freeing up your time to think strategically, and often this means adding more support to your business to help it run better.

Sarah Greener is an expert in helping small business owners find the time back in their lives for the things they really want to do, and learn how to prioritise these over all the other activities that so easily consume us.

She talked to me on the MAP IT Marketing podcast about how it’s essential to identify your critical success factors, learn to love the word “No” and how to outsource anything that takes you away from work that best moves you towards your goals.

Greener highlighted the challenge of carrying over habits from managing households and parenting into businesses.

Women often carry the mental load of remembering everything that’s going on at home, and then take that into the business. Instead of giving tasks to someone in the team who own it, they often prefer to hold on to those tasks in both the home environment and the work one.

langstrup/123rf Sarah Greener highlighted the challenge of carrying over habits from managing households and parenting into businesses (file photo).

She emphasised the need to break this pattern and establish separate systems for both areas of life.

Greener explained, "Women often take the way they run a home or raise kids into a business, and we need to change that in both parts of our lives".

She goes on to say that “There is that bad habit of holding the cognitive load of running the household and parenting all in your head. You don't build systems as a general rule. You don't download it onto paper for someone else. You don't ask or delegate other people to help. So you drag all those habits into your business and then operate your business and exactly the same way. So you become mum at work, mum at home and no one is working independently from you.”

Recognising that it’s difficult to get help or feel supported if you’ve not put a plan and systems into place is the starting point to change.

For Greener, one of the most powerful word we can learn to use more is “No.” She herself used to be proud of saying yes to everything working hours longer than she needed to. It put a strain on her marriage, and meant she often missed out on time with your young child.

After reading a book by Tim Ferris, she was inspired to try a “Year of No” and began to say no to everything she was asked to do. Not everyone received it positively, but Greener felt liberated..

When she shared her experience, she said, "I still battle with the yes woman inside me. But still I feel so empowered to say no."

Part of this journey was working out where Greener wanted to spend her time. It meant facing that what she said was important wasn’t always how she showed that priority. Now Greener teaches that setting boundaries and prioritising our time and energy is crucial to build out the life we really want.

As Greener advises, "When we say we're too busy or don't have the time, we're essentially saying that person or activity is not that important to us right now."

Greener teachers her clients how to identify the key activities in their business that will shift the needle and build success, and then confidently make these the priority tasks over everything else. Everything else can either be ignored or outsourced to a team member or someone else.

Greener suggests focusing on a limited number of key tasks. As she explains, "When we talk about critical success factors, we’re looking at one to three things that really matter. These are all things that if we didn’t do them, or we did them badly our business would fail.”

By honing in on these critical factors, we then can prioritise our efforts and allocate resources effectively.

SUPPLIED Rachel Klaver says scaling your business requires freeing up your time to think strategically, and often this means adding more support to your business to help it run better.

Eventually all you should be doing as the small business owner is working on those three critical success factors. These are what you as the business owner can best give to your business. For me, it’s ensuring my head space is clear and ready for my clients, to ensure all the content is made for our marketing, and to create systems to help both our team and my clients.

To get to the point where we can make that our sole focus we need to learn to download our knowledge, actions and systems to help other people run the business or our lives smoothly.

Greener reiterates that establishing systems is essential for business efficiency. This is not the same as buying a software programme like a CRM or an online tool! Greener says it’s important to write down systems and document processes before seeking out new software solutions to fix the problem As she recommends, "Stop and build the plan first. Often we ignore this and instead find ourselves in a place where we’ve got the new tool, we've played with everything, messed it all up, and then we want someone to execute the plan."

Greener also emphasises the importance of outsourcing tasks to alleviate the mental load.

As she explains, "Think about how many hours a week you do tasks that someone else could do for you. If we can make more money an hour than we'd be paying someone else to do the work, then that's how much money we are losing every year in potential sales and growth of our business by doing that work instead."

Through all of this, it’s also important to carve out time and energy for yourself. Greener shared her personal journey of working long hours and neglecting important relationships. She realised the negative impact this approach had on her marriage and relationship with her child.

She reflected, "My journey, for a long time, was to work really hard to get success, and so I was working 60 hours a good week, but 100 hours was also pretty common for me. And the things that really mattered to me suffered."

Greener urges us to prioritise self-care and maintain healthy relationships, stating, "We forget how much happens at home impacts what happens in our business."

To help with this, Greener says of often the first outsourcing tip can be to get help at home. It might be a food bag service, or a laundry pick up and drop off. You might get a cleaner. She also suggests having conversations with partners and children about sharing the load.

What that means practically is “Whoever is carrying the mental load for the task also makes sure the task happens”.

For example the person menu planning for the week should also be the person who does the shopping. Owning certain areas helps you all develop autonomy and removes that load from the other person’s head.

One of the reasons Greener works mainly with women is due to her efforts to help women led businesses work more effectively and be more profitable. She cites statistics from the States.

“Only 12% of our woman-owned business will ever make more than US$100,000 (NZ$164,921) in revenue in our businesses. Only 1.7% of us will ever make more than a million US dollars. Greener has seen with her clients that as she’s helped them reduce the mental load, learn to put boundaries in to protect priorities and create systems that allow her business owner clients to outsource, their business growth results dramatically improve.

As she says, "Women-owned businesses earn less than man-owned businesses because we're still balancing it with the mental load at home."

She also says “If you’re at work, and you’ve got a teen texting you saying ‘We’ve run out of milk’ and you feel you need to fix it for them, there’s a sign that you need to reduce your mental load.”

For those ready to start feeling more in control both at home and in the business space Greener suggests you start with the following:

Write everything you are doing down on paper. If you want it can be one big massive brain dump or ordered into different areas of your life and work. Work out what’s a do-or-die task (there will be very few of these) Circle anything you could stop doing that you are only doing because you feel you “should” be doing. (For me this was cleaning and my laundry. Now I outsource!) Remove anything you can from that list, so you have time to take a breath Find the biggest bug bear in the list that takes a huge amount of your time and energy and work out what can be systemised, what can be supported by others and what you can let go of completely Then go do that.

To keep you focussed on the end goal as you do this, keep on asking yourself “What do I want my life and business to look like in ten years time? What should I be focussing on right now to help me get there?”