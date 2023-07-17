Thriving in a youth-dominated industry at 62: 'Show up - the world needs you'

What would it be like if we had the knowledge of age mixed with the feeling of ‘being seen’ in your 20s and 30s?

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: If I look back to when I first started in business, over 20 years ago, I can only think of a few women in their 50s and 60s who were showing themselves as the face of the businesses they owned.

I don’t think I fully appreciated how rare those few women were to break through from the invisibility cloak tossed on so many women once they hit 40, nor how hard it is to be noticed in rooms where looking young still holds so much power if you are a female, in any type of industry.

I’m 52 in less than a month. I started Identify in my mid-40s. It’s only now I’m starting to feel I’m hitting my stride, with one almost-an-adult daughter at home, and the two older girls settled in another city. Suddenly, there is all this time, space and freedom. I don’t even know how I was ever able to think strategically in the short pockets of space between the school run, the normal business juggle and the mad dash at dinnertime.

Of course, women start businesses through every stage of our lives, but there are times when it’s far easier. For those of us who do have children, starting a business either before we have children or once we’ve well and truly passed the heavy minutiae of everyday caring makes everything a little easier.

I work with a lot of women who, as small business owners, are running their businesses around the naps, the daycare, the holidays and the winter sicknesses of their children. It’s a mammoth feat. I know – I did it, too. It’s also a period of our lives where we learn to really eke out every little bit of possibility in our schedule and make things happen from an hour we would have coasted through five years before.

These clients tell me how important it is for them to see my ability to really dig deep into what I’m doing now I’m able to focus on my business. They don’t care about the grey hair. They see me. They know that I’m standing at the edge of a new freedom of being able to carve out a new depth in my business that they still are a way off from reaching.

The truth is, I often wonder what it would be like if I had the time I have now and the knowledge I have now, and mixed it with the feeling of “being seen” I had in my 20s and 30s. I’ve started looking for the women who are in their 60s and 70s, carving out new places in business. I want to be like them. Problem is, I’m finding it hard to find them.

Janet Stott from Homegrown Primal is one such woman. Sixty-two and three years into running her natural supplement company, she’s made the decision to show up unapologetically just as she is in an industry dominated with images of young bodies and plenty of muscles.

Stott and her husband, Marty, founded their company just before Covid hit. It creates supplements made solely from freeze-dried and ground beef organs. The plan was to create one supplement, give it a go, and then if it failed, at least give them “five years' worth of freeze-dried liver powder for ourselves”. The growth has far exceeded that.

“We're now buying tonnage of raw organs and freeze-drying it to meet demand. The company started with a small goal, some really good intentions, and we've been blessed with our growth.”

Homegrown Primal’s supplements are now sold directly to customers in New Zealand and Australia, with a community of engaged fans who come back to buy and recommend the products to others. The business has collaborated with First Light Farms to use their organ meat for their supplements and has recently expanded their range to launch a new brand targeted at pets.

The plan was never to put herself at the front of her business. Stott was all too aware that in her industry, she was an outlier, first because she’s female and secondly because she was almost 60 when they launched. “All the companies that we kind of follow in the footsteps of, they're run by men, and men who are in the fitness industry, and they have staff, and they're all super young and buff and pretty. And there I am... I've been in the fitness industry since I was 24. I'm now 62. I'm fit and healthy, but I'm not young. I'm a 62-year-old body."

She had a belief that using her face and building a personal brand around who she was might not help the business grow. Initially, she planned to get other people to front the brand who were more in line with the normal perception of who should front a supplement company. "I never thought I'd be the face of Homegrown Primal. I've never thought on social media at all. I was fully invested in getting other people to do it."

When I initially talked to Stott about her business several years ago, I remember explaining that it made sense for her to be the spokesperson, as she would always have the deepest level of passion for it. It made sense to show up in video, on social media, and share that passion, and trust she’s built an engaged community around it.

A reluctant Stott gave it a go and discovered she enjoyed it far more than she expected. “As I've grown through this, I realised that this is my baby. Marty and I are growing as people while we're doing it. I'm learning I actually really like being in front of the camera."

Stott has now built a highly engaged community that feels connected to her and loves her relaxed and natural – and often funny – communication style. She’s found liberation in showing up as herself, often without worrying about trying to tame her mane before hitting record. "I always look like I've climbed through a hedge backward. Yeah, I don't even really care any more." She’s thankful her customers “think I’m cool”.

Part of Stott’s attraction to starting a supplement company was to provide products that helped her live a more energetic life. “I firmly believe if you look after yourself, you should be able to live radically right through until you kiss this Earth goodbye."

However, she has definitely felt it’s harder to be visible as she gets older and that there’s something about society now that doesn’t value the knowledge of older women as much as communities did in the past. “As we age, we become invisible... I think we need to shout from the rooftops that our eldership is really important."

Now that she’s embraced showing up, no matter what her age is, to grow her business, Stott wants to see other older women fight against the inclination to get younger faces to front their businesses. "Show up because the world needs you. Everyone has their own specific note, and we're a big symphony. We all play this beautiful note, and we need each other to make the music."