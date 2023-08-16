One way to build a rock solid and highly successful business is to focus on becoming the most expensive business in your field.

OPINION: Over the last few days I've been rereading a wonderful book called “Someone has to be the most expensive why not make it you?”.

The book is written by business expert Andrew Griffiths and it has an intriguing message.

Griffiths says that that one way to build a rock solid and highly successful business is to focus on becoming the most expensive business in your field.

However, there is a catch…

Griffiths says that if you want to become the most expensive business in your field you also have to be the best at what you do.

In his book, he explains the exact mental and physical steps you need to take to become successful as the most expensive (and the best) business in your field.

One of the things that Griffiths has noticed is that more than 90% of business owners don't charge enough

In other words they undercharge the value they offer to their customers.

Griffiths uses himself as an example. The very first business he owned at age 18 was a dive shop he bought in Sydney. The dive shop sold very cheap dive gear so that's what he continued selling.

However, because it was the cheapest dive gear it often broke down and that made for very unhappy customers. The bigger problem was that because the dive gear was so cheap Griffiths struggled to make a profit each month from his sales.

In fact, he was getting further and further into debt every month.

Then Griffiths had a stroke of luck.

He won $5000 in lotto and used the money to hire a business consultant to help make his business profitable.

The business consultant gave him a list of things to do to turn around his business

At the top of the list, the consultant wrote...

"Someone has to be the most expensive, why not make it you"

The list of things he gave Griffiths to do included...

1: Halve the amount of stock you carry and double the prices.

2: Only carry dive equipment that you would personally use yourself.

3: Get rid of the fishing nets and plastic crabs on the walls.

4: Stop selling dive gear on credit.

5: Turn your dive shop into a dive boutique.

6: Double the price of your dive courses.

7: Get your dive instructors to wear suits and become “dive consultants”.

8: Change the name of your business.

9: Offer incredible service.

10: Commit to becoming the absolute best dive school and retail store in Australia.

Griffiths completely ignored what the business consultant had said as it didn't make sense to him.

And he continued with his dive business losing more and more money.

A few months later Griffiths was in such a big financial hole he realised that he had to make some drastic changes.

So he took massive action.

He begged and borrowed and called in favours from everyone he knew. He got new paint and carpet and redecorated his business. He got rid of the fishing nets and plastic crabs and replaced them with stunning marine photos and a gorgeous 3m-long fish tank built into a sales counter.

Griffiths got rid of all his cheap dive gear and persuaded a supplier of high-quality dive gear to give him a shop full of stock on credit.

Then he doubled the price of everything (including his dive courses) held his breath and reopened his business.

From the very first day of reopening his new look Dive Boutique amazing things happened.

Griffiths lost most of his old customers who came in just because he sold cheap dive gear.

And he replaced these cheap price customers with a large number of new affluent customers who loved nothing more than buying expensive dive gear and taking expensive dive holidays.

In one weekend Griffiths sold over 200 expensive wetsuits.

(In his old look dive shop Griffiths was struggling to sell even one cheap wetsuit a month.)

He was delighted at how successful his new look Dive Boutique became. And he made some very nice profits while he owned it.

Now there is a lot more to becoming the most expensive business in your field than just putting up your prices.

There are mental steps you need to take and a lot of physical actions you need to take as well.

As Griffiths says, 'If you want to be the most expensive you also have to be the best".

And in his book Griffiths explains exactly what these steps are. And how long it will take to put them into action.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff What difference would it make in your business if you had a truckload of happy customers who paid you at least double or triple what you are charging right now?

What I found really useful in Griffiths’ book are the dozens of real life examples he gives of businesses who are super expensive and are doing remarkably well.

These examples have stretched my mind about what is actually possible around my own prices and the value that I actually offer.

One of the most important lessons I'm getting from rereading Griffiths’ book is that there is a huge difference between price and value.

I'm reminded that when you charge more and get better at what you do you attract a new group of customers who value highly what you now offer.

I'll be putting a number of Griffiths’ lessons into action in my own business over the next few months.

In the meantime, I recommend you get a copy of his book and learn his step-by-step system for becoming the most expensive (and the best) business in your field.

Stuff If you want to become the most expensive business in your field you also have to be the best at what you do.

Think about this for a moment:

What difference would it make in your business if you had a truckload of happy customers who paid you at least double or triple what you are charging right now?

