Why your content marketing is not getting results

OPINION: We’re all busy. We all have limited time, and if we’re going to waste it, it’s far better to do that on a beach somewhere, or with a good book, than on marketing that’s just not working.

When someone tells me that marketing doesn’t work for their business, what I know they are saying is “the way we’ve marketed in the past didn’t work for me”. Marketing works. That’s a calculable fact. If it’s not working then there’s a problem that needs fixing.

When marketing all works it’s truly a beautiful thing. You get appointments and sales as if by magic. People come in hot to pay you for your goods and services. You hit your targets, you have a business that’s growing in the right direction, and all that effort you put in brings you the rewards.

When marketing’s not working it’s frustrating. It can erode your confidence, make you feel like you’re in some weird windowless room where the air is stale, and the money is sparse.

Trying to unpick what’s wrong can sometimes be as simple as making your website more functional or changing some key messaging. But underneath some of the simple actions are often bigger issues at play that can stop your marketing from working.

The biggest block in getting results is not being able to see how content marketing fits into the whole picture. Marketing fits with your sales pipeline. But it also fits in with your customer service, your goals, your targets and your overall business strategy.

Sometimes the biggest block is that what you’re trying to sell is at odds with a business you innately want to build. This could be the block you need to resolve first.

Once you’ve got your overall goals established and you can see the bigger plan, we need to get a clear action plan in place. Confusion around what you need to do each week is often the biggest hurdle.

The old “throw something at it and hope it sticks” sometimes pays off, but it’s a little like buying a weekly lotto ticket. Having a really clear plan of what content you need to be creating, where that content needs to be and when it needs to be there can be an excellent start.

Understanding that our content is all connected helps us see that one area might now work because of things we’re doing or not doing in other areas. For example, if you want to have really effective Facebook ads, you need to work on your Facebook and Instagram organic posting. You also need to work on more segmented and targeted emails.

If you want better Google AdWords, you need to also work on improving your website’s copy and marking it more targeted. Nothing works in isolation when it comes to content. Sometimes one activity leads to needing to work in several other areas too.

Sometimes it’s about clarifying exactly who you want to target in your marketing. Unless you’ve got an extensive marketing team, having oodles of “ideal client” types to talk to is a recipe for disaster. It feels like we should open up the audience when we are stressed and it’s quiet, but often it’s the very worst thing we can do. Instead, we need to get better at talking to them the right way.

This might include taking a firm look at your content and checking if you’re creating content that talks to different stages of the buying journey. Someone who’s just discovered your brand needs a different tone and different content to someone who is about to buy.

In turn, the people who are loyal customers need a different type of feel and tone with their content too. The better we become at creating a content plan that covers each type, the easier it is to attract the right customers. (In my podcast Confident Content, I’ve given you a detailed “three post a week” content plan.)

The content we create always needs to have something you want the reader to do. Sometimes it might be to buy or book a time. But it could also be to ask them to respond or give their own thoughts. This engagement helps build your community, it helps drive sales, and it also helps your content go out to more people.

I often find business owners who are creating good content are just forgetting to add a clear call to action in their posts. (And making it simple enough for someone to do.)

While we’re talking content, the old advice used to be to select the platforms you think more of your audiences are on. There’s still some truth in this. For example Facebook along with Google Business is still the best combination if you’ve got a locally based business.

However for everyone else, you can build a successful brand, following and pipeline on any platform you want. The key is to start with the one you personally feel most at ease with. This helps you get over any technical humps so you can focus on content.

A lack of consistency can really hurt you. My golden rule is as long as you’ve got three posts a week sorted, and keep that consistent, you’ve got a good baseline. One or two a week is not enough and you can post far more, as long as you’ve got the ability to keep it going.

If you’re a ‘10 posts one week and then tumbleweeds for the next two weeks’ kind of marketer, you’re just not going to get the results you need, and you’ll also be sending a message to your followers about your consistency and trustworthiness.

I often work with small-business owners who tell me they can’t write. This block can prevent them from creating content that resonates with their audience. Once this block is unlocked, business owners often show themselves to be the most effective marketing writers I’ve worked with.

When we have an “I can’t do this” block, it’s going to make it difficult to create the right kind of content we need.

This is an important step as more and more small-business owners move towards using ChatGPT and other AI tools to create content. As soon as I spot it these days I’m disconnected. Give me a story told plainly from the heart in your own words and I’m with you.

Trust the power of your own words. It’s tempting to grab all the ease of an AI-created post, but the whole point is to stand out with our content and become noticed. Being the same as everyone else is going to lead to failure.

You may have started well, and could have got great results if you’d kept on persevering. My normal rule of thumb is that it takes six weeks to get a clear result from most marketing. If it’s not showing improvement by then, there’s something that needs to change.

To build up a steady stream of marketing can take a little longer, and there is a real cumulative effect. If you stop for a prolonged period of time, you will then need to take time to rebuild momentum.

For many small-business owners there is a problem of either not putting enough time or enough resources into your marketing. I prioritise marketing tasks in my calendar because I know that work leads to sales in the future. One of the best things I did was add regular marketing time into my working week instead of trying to do those tasks at night, or during the weekends.

I also couldn’t keep my “marketing machine” going without the aid of some incredible assistants. I have people who help me with design, with scheduling and all the admin. Some of my clients need people to help with technical areas, or with content creation itself.

I’m not someone who combs over analytics. It’s not the way my brain works. But I do take time every month to check in.

Did my content result in new sales meetings with my ideal clients? Are the comments and interactions from people who are in my “ideal client” zone? Am I staying on track with my content plan? Have I done posts for each stage of the customer journey?

These simple questions help me make sure that if there are issues, I can quickly resolve them to keep on getting results.

When every dollar is precious, being able to grow your business with organic content marketing can help you both save and make money more effectively. When we also realise that paid content methods also work better if the organic/free content marketing is humming along well, it’s a good idea to unpick what’s blocking us from getting great results, and sorting it out.

If your content’s not working for you, take a look at it over the next few weeks with fresh eyes. Look at the areas covered in this column and see if they might relate to how your content is working.

Instead of putting it all in the too-hard basket, perhaps it’s the perfect time to start getting results from your content.