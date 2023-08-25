How understanding and supporting 'fandoms' can lead to new customers

When most people think about “fans” they think K-pop or sports teams. But fandoms are far more ubiquitous than sport and music (file photo).

Gemma Battenbough is the international brand partnership studio lead for Twitch, an interactive livestreaming service.

OPINION: When most people think about “fans” they think K-pop or sports teams. But fandoms are far more ubiquitous than sport and music.

If you think of a fandom as being a passion, you realise everyone is a fan of something. Alongside our friends, families and community, fandoms give us purpose and identity.

This idea is backed up by new research from Twitch Ads that explores the anatomy of hype and fandoms, including a study of more than 12,000 users from around the world.

Seventy per cent of fans surveyed in the Anatomy of Hype research said their fandoms and the surrounding communities were part of their everyday lives, and 64% of fans surveyed said their fandom was a defining part of their identity.

So what does this have to do with brands?

Increasingly, smart marketers and businesses have understood that if they want to make stronger connections with their customers, they need to tap into fan culture.

Against the backdrop of a turbulent economy, connecting with new audiences where they are highly engaged could be an important competitive advantage.

The different types of fandoms

While participating in a fandom provides entertainment, it also offers fans a way to fulfil emotional and social needs – such as providing a sense of belonging, esteem, escapism, relaxation as well as establishing a personal identity or place in a community.

Once you realise that every fandom is legitimate – from sneaker and streetwear lovers to sci-fi and fantasy readers or fans of a niche video game – you realise just how many communities exist. This means there’s unlimited potential to form genuine connections with fan communities.

By making an authentic effort to understand what motivates different fandoms, brands can reach highly engaged audiences who are welcoming and ready to participate.

Understanding how to engage empathetically is key to success

Before jumping straight in, businesses need to first understand what motivates fans. Nearly two in three (63%) fans surveyed for the Twitch Ads research agree that any brand can get involved with fandoms, as long as they make an effort to understand it.

In 2023, fans are seeking new ways to connect with their fandoms, and are more welcoming than ever to brands that add value to their passions.

The advice for brands is to first explore the different channels and services where fans connect, to truly understand their motivations and learn how best to engage with them as all fandoms are unique.

The ROI of an authentic, ongoing connection

A strategy will backfire on a brand if it approaches fandom engagement as purely transactional. Fan communities are powerful and will sniff out inauthenticity a mile away.

We also know from the Twitch Ads study that 62% of fans surveyed feel positively towards brands that have been involved with their fandoms for extended periods of time. Going the distance pays off with fans.

It’s important to understand what constitutes an authentic interaction and exchange of value.

The research tells us that this could involve helping fans to deepen their understanding or status in their fan community with sponsored content or events, exclusive offers or access to products, creating original content that provides access to useful tips and tricks or relevant advice, or even by producing fan merchandise.

The communities surrounding a particular fandom will let you know how a brand can best support them. For example, music fans are seeking ways to feel closer to their favourite artists, while sneakers and streetwear fans want priority access to the next drop.

New technology and channels have helped fandoms evolve greatly in recent years. Each channel – whether that be discussion forums, short-form video or long-form video – allows fans to engage with their passions in different ways.

Livestreaming offers fans a never-ending source of entertainment, a place to pursue their passions and greater levels of interactivity with experts and influencers in and outside of their passions and interests.

Being a fan is a form of entertainment, which is why so many types of fandoms gravitate towards an interactive video streaming format.

How brands can win with a strategy of fan engagement

Doing your research to align with the right groups, the people you want to forge a genuine connection with, is key to a winning strategy.

You don’t need to be an expert or authority on a video game, a sport, a fashion style or a genre of music, but you do need to contribute with integrity, authenticity and relevance.

If you’re not sure what motivates or entertains a particular fan community, ask people in the know, or dive into materials from the channels the fandoms engage on as a starting point. Getting this right will pay huge dividends for your brand.