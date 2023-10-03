What small businesses need from a new government

Adrienne Begbie is managing director of Prospa NZ.

OPINION: Small businesses are the lifeblood of our national economy, with around half a million of them across the country.

It’s well known that they represent a whopping 97% of all firms and employ about a third of us, contributing over a quarter of New Zealand’s gross domestic product.

But SMEs are particularly vulnerable to the current economic headwinds and they’ve just been battered by nearly four years of uniquely difficult circumstances.

Their operating capital has come under incredible pressure with ongoing inflation and nearly a dozen consecutive rate hikes.

OCR hikes appear to have been paused for the moment, and as a result, business confidence is up and is now the highest it’s been since November 2019. Demand is holding up well, with purchasing volumes up 200% and workers are easier to find, with a surge in immigration helping to ease chronic staff shortages that have plagued businesses over the past year. But who knows what’s around the corner?

In the lead-up to the election, political parties can assure the country’s SMEs that they understand their importance to the economy by committing to some basic policy measures - the first of which must be to cut corporate tax rates, which currently sit at 28%.

Bringing corporate tax down to 25% would not only be a sign of good will, but would show that politicians understand the importance of SMEs to the success of our country. SMEs are already pulling their weight when it comes to tax via PAYE, GST, KiwiSaver contributions, ACC levies, fuel taxes and local council rates. The Greens are currently proposing a corporate tax rate hike to hit 33%. This is frankly unsustainable in the current environment for small businesses.

Compliance in terms of health and safety and hygiene standards are worthy, but so much of the red tape business face today is nothing more than box-ticking. Red tape and over-regulation put the handbrakes on small businesses ability to be agile, efficient and invest in growth. In the end, too much of it results in higher prices for goods and services.

A recent survey from Deloitte and Chapman Tripp found that the cost of doing business is a stand-out issue for New Zealand businesses. Nearly unanimously (93%), respondents said changes made by the Government had increased their cost of doing business, and 85% said they didn’t think the current Government had a plan for improved economic performance.

In particular, the compliance costs of business tax was reported as a significant concern, with 64% saying they had increased in the last three years.

In fact, Chapman Tripp chief executive Pip England noted that infrastructure, resources and investment were all critical issues for the country’s businesses and that political parties needed to pay attention to the survey findings and ensure their policies addressed the cost burden on businesses. Based on my experience leading a modern small business lending company, I couldn’t agree more.

One thing policy settings could address specifically would be to encourage small businesses to invest in new equipment, rather than sitting on depreciating assets. Much of the lending we do at Prospa is to fund new equipment for small businesses and allowing them to immediately deduct new capital investments would be a massive help to them.

Astonishingly, according to the survey, ACT and the Greens are not proposing any changes to accelerated depreciating deductions, while Labour and National have yet to make their policies known. Only Te Pāti Māori and NZ First are clear on this. Te Pāti Māori says it will allow deductions at 33%, while NZ First says it will introduce a robust depreciation schedule.

If the next Government wants to safeguard the existence of SMEs, they need to step up to the plate. The above only scratches the surface of what SMEs are looking for. Instead of bickering with opposing parties, parties should let their policies do the talking for them. Small business owners aren’t interested in smoke and mirrors, they want action and change.