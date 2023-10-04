What Australia is doing better for start-ups

Marian Johnson is chief executive of start-up hub Ministry of Awesome (MoA), which has supported woman-founded companies and is working hard to increase representation of women in the tech and start-up space.

OPINION: Every week I find myself reading another article about Kiwis who’ve moved to Australia and discovered wealth, happiness, and cheap groceries.

So it was with great excitement that I made my own exodus last week to this land of milk and honey as an invitee to the 4-day Global Entrepreneurship Congress which took place in Melbourne – a city recently made famous as one of the most impressive city transformations of any start-up economy in recent years.

I wanted to understand how Melbourne did it, and what New Zealand can learn from their so-called “miraculous” lift-off.

In 2016, the Victorian start up sector was lagging behind New Zealand. While we had a similar population and global profile, Aotearoa had 1600 start-up businesses while Victoria had only 1000.

Fast-forward seven years and Victoria is now home to around 4000 start-up ventures powering a sector valued at NZ$8 billion, making them one of the top 70 start-up ecosystems in the world.

By comparison the NZ start-up sector is valued at $1.3b, which means we have now fallen well behind. Why should we care? Because innovation based start-ups are one of the single most powerful drivers for high value job creation and increased productivity. It is these jobs and this sector that will propel New Zealand to economic parity with our cousins across the ditch and further afield..

So how did Victoria manage to pull so far ahead of us when we had such a head start in the race?

Libertarians, block your ears for this one – it’s really just an impressive and committed case of good, strategic government intervention.

This first step was spearheaded in 2016 by a small Victorian government agency, LaunchVic, which was created to shake up the city’s sluggish start-up sector.

Their approach is what is known in the industry as “top of funnel,” by helping expand the number of start-ups through funding start-up development programmes such as incubators and accelerators. Next they activated private capital so that when these companies were ready to grow, they had the cash to do so.

Lastly, they focused on delivering capability building programmes directly to entrepreneurs and investors so that both could continuously upskill while they grew their start-ups and their investment portfolios.

123rf Melbourne has supercharged its start-up sector.

All the while, the federal government embarked on a huge series of tax breaks and R&D incentives focused on specific high growth areas of the start-up economy such as gaming, as well as massive funding for large-scale renewable projects.

As a direct result of all this, Victoria’s start-up economy grew from 1000 to 4000 start-ups, $2b+ deployed, 2000 jobs directly attributable to LaunchVic activity, six VC funds, and 11,000 angel investors. LaunchVic have helped achieve this with a team of 22 staff and an operating budget of around NZ$8m.

What can New Zealand – and specifically our policy toting politicians of the moment – learn from this?

A few months ago, the Startup Advisors Council released the Upstart Nation report which contained a comprehensive set of recommendations for how to unlock the full potential of New Zealand’s start-up ecosystem. At the heart of this report is the recognition that it is imperative that any successful strategy must be one that is coordinated across all of government and requires execution apart from government.

In the lead-up to the election, it has been heartening to see both National and Labour embrace many if not all the recommendations in the report. But we must ensure that we continue to push the pedal down until and continuing after the election is called.

We need each party to put forward a dedicated innovation minister and take the onus to own this portfolio as a foundational part of New Zealand's long-term economy. We must commit to taking a long term and all of government approach so that success in this area can be focused, long-term, and coordinated. We must allow for industry experience and independence in this coordinated approach so that the coordinating body is as nimble, adaptive, and highly efficient as the start-up community they serve.

This isn’t a love letter to a week in Melbourne, it’s an enjoinder to our political leaders, regardless of party, to recognise that our best engine for economic growth needs some serious stoking and that our window to do so is narrowing quickly.

If we don’t want to be an also-ran economy with poor people and even poorer prospects, we must be courageous. If Victoria can turn a middling innovation economy into one of the world’s best in the space of a few years, New Zealand certainly can. We just need the political courage of governments to not treat this as a political issue, but as an essential transition to an innovation-led, globally relevant, and highly productive economy.