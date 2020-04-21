What costs you can pay for staff when they work from home

Staff working from home can be paid a reasonable, tax free, allowance to cover costs.

What can employers pay to employees to alleviate the costs of working from home?

Three questions to be answered are:

Is your employee incurring a cost because he or she is performing an obligation required by their employment or service?

Does the employee earn income through performing that obligation?

Is the expenditure necessary for the performance of the obligations?

If the answer is yes then they can be reimbursed or paid a reasonable allowance to cover such costs on a tax free basis, provided the payment is not a substitute for salary and wages.

These reimbursements or allowances should be tax deductible to the employer.

If you reimburse your employees for expenses incurred for his or her benefit (i.e. for private or domestic purposes) the amount would form part of their salary and wages and would not be exempt.

A recent determination from Inland Revenue has provided guidance around the proportion of phone costs and usage plans that can be reimbursed on an exempt basis depending on whether the phone is to be used predominantly for work or private use.

These reimbursing allowances may also be paid to shareholder-employees of companies with five or fewer shareholders where the employee does not receive a salary as such.

Payment of reimbursing allowances could cover the costs of home tools required to be used such as computers, printers and home internet plans where the employee is required to acquire these items in order to work from home, where work from an office is not possible.

An allowance or reimbursement for the cost of consumables such as paper, printer ink, some reasonable electricity costs could also be provided.

As an employer, you may wish to put in place a policy document setting out what costs would be reimbursed or covered by an allowance, what the allowance would be and what supporting documentation is required.

Bridget Riley is Senior Tax Lawyer with law firm Anthony Harper. She has 23 years' experience as a senior tax advisor in two of the 'Big Four' global accounting practices and the largest of the mid-tier global accounting practices in New Zealand.