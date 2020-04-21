The way to prepare your business to prosper in the challenging times ahead

PREPARE: What to do if you need to change your business model and evolve

OPINION: If you've taken the time to look at your business, and know that it needs to significantly change to make it through the economic changes coming, then you are in the Prepare stage right now.

You're about to go through a lot of change, and it's sometimes going to feel hard, frustrating and stressful at times. However this is also a time to get real excitement, find hope and discover a new and energising direction for your business.

There's been a lot of marketers throwing around the word PIVOT. I admit I did too for a fair few days, until I started to feel it was adding stress and urgency to so many businesses that don't need to be so drastic.

Some of you will need to completely change your business, raising from the ashes of something that's not able to run at all like it was, into something brand new.

SUPPLIED Rachel Klaver: You may have to make choices you thought you'd never make.

READ MORE:

* Business unusual: Local cloud powers anywhere, anytime work

* What stage is your business in during lockdown?

* A simple 2-step exercise for figuring out what you're really good at

But for the majority of people in PREPARE, it's a matter of using this time to refine, to make better, to find new ways of doing what you've always done.

Before we jump into action there is a word of caution. Please make sure you get all the boring/stressful/ hard admin and business stuff out of the way so it's not hanging over you before you get to this stage.

Make sure you've got the bones of necessary actions sorted before jumping into the new

It's also really important that you are in a place of calm, and have some trustworthy, positive support to help you through this next stage. It may be a spouse, a good friend, a business coach or a mentor. Someone you can bounce ideas of, and help you find the holes in the idea to mend.

Making changes starts from being brave. You need to be ready to do things outside your comfort zone, or perhaps do things in a way that hasn't been done before.

You may have to make choices you thought you'd never make. This is about saving your business in the long term, by making decisions in the short term.

I'm going to walk you through what we had to do several years ago, when we had to choose to fold or find a way forward. I can tell you it worked for us, and has since worked for many businesses we've worked with.

I've been here. I know what this is like, and I know some of the decisions you'll need to face to walk through this.

To get through you'll need to narrow your focus, discard the activity and products that weighs you down and focus on your strengths.

Go find three pieces of paper, a pen and a quiet space and get started:

Green Chameleon/ Unsplash Stock image/ file photo of student, pupil writing in a school classroom. Studying, education, pen, exam, mufti, school uniform.

What do you do best?

Spend some time writing down all the things you do best.

This may be just you, or your team. If keeping a team is precarious, it's best to start with the bare basics of yourself, and whoever is completely indispensable. (I did say you may need to be brave.)

Write is all down. Don't limit yourself to things you do at work already. Write down all your talents, no matter how random. Don't be humble. Be brave.

What do you love to do?

On the second piece of paper, on one side, write down what you love to do. And on the other side write the things you really do not enjoy, all those things you sell, or things you do that you really could happily stop.

Again, don't limit yourself to work. Think about yourself at home, as a parent, and hobbies.

Who do you enjoy working with?

On the third piece of paper, on one half, write down the attributes of the people you've most enjoyed selling to and working with over the last years of business.

Be as detailed as possible.

And on the other half - write down what those people need right now, and what they think they'll need in the next year. (If you're not sure, pick up a phone and ask them for five minutes to tell you.

What links all this together?

Take all of this and look for links. What are common links between what you do best, what you love and what your ideal people need?

(Here's a wee clue: right now if you help meet the needs of helping provide safety, comfort, health, hope, security and stability somehow, you're in a good place for the next few years)

That is your best place to work. If it's all looking like a crazy pile of disconnected thoughts, get someone else to help you find the threads and weave it together.

Now you have a path to prospering

Once you've done that, you can start to work out what this changed business looks like, and what changes need to happen. This may include finding new things to sell, now ways to distribute and altering how your team works together.

Your competitors may not like what you come up with.

But if it's the right fit for you and your strengths, and meeting your customer's needs, you'll build a strong, robust business to see you through this next part of your business life.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing who runs Identify Marketing, which works with businesses to create the strategy they need to tell their story better to the right people.

Identify Marketing is a content partner with Stuff for specialist small business information.