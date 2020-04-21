Moving from survival to revival

OPINION: As we enter the second month of lockdown, the mood of New Zealand's SMEs is mixed.

While businesses in "essential" industries like internet and food are going hard out, most small businesses have been quietly figuring out how to survive in the weeks and months ahead.

With preparations being made to move down the Covid-19 response alert levels, SMEs are working through how to move from survival to revival.

SMEs are the backbone of New Zealand's economy and many business owners, the unsung heroes of the business world, are facing challenges that leaders of larger companies are not.

The coming months will focus on how to re-imagine your business, and in particular how to rapidly move to digital enablement.

For example, social distancing restrictions are more likely to have a bigger impact on SMEs, particularly in the restaurant/cafe, travel and transportation sectors.

SMEs also typically have much less cash than larger companies to be able to ride out the storm and will therefore bear the brunt of the global slow down. Accessing capital is also more restricted.

The government is coming out with some great initiatives to help, but it is challenging for small businesses to keep up with the almost daily changes to support packages, income support and tax deferrals.

Unlike the responses of some countries like Canada and Switzerland, our government has chosen to not directly lend to SMEs, but to instead underwrite new working capital requirements up to 80 per cent with the recently announced $6 billion loan guarantee scheme.

123RF Business may need to invest in contactless payment.

Now the banks must play their part. If 100 per cent of the public sector borrowing requirements, like personal guarantees, are pushed onto small business owners, then many SMEs may choose not to continue trading.

Further, many SMEs may not have invested in digital technology at the level required to thrive in a Covid-19 environment.

Those that have developed ecommerce capabilities or have invested in cloud-based office collaboration tools are more likely to find the transition to working from home easier and may be able to protect some of their revenue.

Even so, it's likely a wave of redundancies will follow in the coming months as the wage subsidies fall away and revenue becomes more uncertain.

Over the last three weeks we've seen an explosion in the number of free webinars offered to SMEs to provide helpful advice and support on the most pressing topics affecting business owners and how they may navigate the challenges ahead.

We've run over a dozen of these webinars at The Icehouse over the past few weeks, with more than 2,000 businesses owners attending.

The topics reflect their evolving needs as the Covid-19 crisis unfolds. In the early weeks, the topics were largely on personal resilience, employee matters and cash conservation.

The coming months will focus on how to re-imagine your business, and in particular how to rapidly move to digital enablement.

While the immediate impacts on unemployment and growth are gloomy, there are many areas of opportunity opening up.

We can't predict what the future holds, but with the help of supporting organisations like The Icehouse, MBIE, ATEED, the EMA and Manaaki providing much sought-after advice and connections, we will rise to the challenge and come out stronger together.