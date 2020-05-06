Rebooting retail to survive in the post-Covid-19 lockdown economy

OPINION: Adapt. Evolve. Survive.

These are the tag words for Zeald, one of New Zealand's largest e-commerce companies.

They also inform Zeald's campaign for 'rapid digital transformation'. It is an ambitious goal: Shifting the New Zealand economy from one largely based on face-to-face interactions, to one vastly more intermediated by digital interfaces, including websites and contactless payments and goods exchange.

Two months ago this would have seemed ludicrous for many parts of the New Zealand economy.

Why would tourism operators, cashing in on our glorious landscapes and the thrilling adventure tourism activities, want to replace these with virtual facsimiles?

Why would your local butcher, baker, and candlestick-maker invest in a website, click-and-collect, or home delivery, when customers would willingly come through the doors?

Then Covid-19 became local, real, and ominous.

Our government and its agencies shifted from scenarios and plans to actions and lockdown. Suddenly businesses everywhere had to shut their doors, for a prolonged and unknown period of time.

Many retailers and hospitality providers (our favourite peddlers of flat whites, sushi and yoga pants, plus paint, haircuts and takeaways – among many thousands of other products) lost all their customers.

As a consequence, business leaders' thoughts and plans of "get onto that social media stuff" and "how can I sell online" became mission-critical must-do tasks for thousands of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

By now the challenges are well understood.

SMEs need to get online, fast.

They need help connecting with their customers – the ones they do not have in a database, because they never needed one before.

They need to communicate with these customers using social media tools–- but producing professional content for Instagram, Facebook and so on is a more daunting task than simply liking and sharing what others have produced.

Their physical store, which they have poured so much care into making an exciting experience for walk-in customers, suddenly seems too crowded (two metres physical distancing? That's more than the whole aisle!) and how can transactions be contactless when there's no pay-wave and no service window?

Paradoxically, the store also seems too large and the lease cost too high, for the reduced size of business that might be required to break even in the medium term.

ADAPT

The 'new economy' of mid-2020 could well be quite different to that before Covid-19 lockdown.

Will commuters really want to go back to the 14-plus hours per week spent travelling into the CBD, to fight for carparks and jostle with thousands of others, when many of us have proved that we can work from home?

Perhaps not in quite the same ways as before – but that is a lot of exercise time, child-play-time, personal development time and Netflix time we have reclaimed in our lives.

When we are no longer forced to work from home, perhaps we might choose to, more often?

And if we do, what does that mean for the many retailers and hospitality providers who rely on that foot traffic in the CBDs around the country, or the retail stores those commuters pass by on their way in?

Will we choose to shop and eat more locally than before? Even at level 2, our activities and patterns are likely to be quite different than before.

The short term looks a little more promising, as we come out of lockdown, and purchase those items online that we have found missing in our games rooms, bookshelves and garages, and celebrate with takeaway dinners.

But the medium term looks grim, as disposable incomes and consumer confidence wither.

A sharp recession looks inevitable, and retail and hospitality are clearly affected by economic cycles.

And so our SMEs must adapt - flexibly, since who knows how long those changes might last. Adapting digitally could be the most effective and flexible response, particularly if second waves and stricter lockdowns eventuate.

At Massey University I teach a course on Strategic Transformation in Retailing, as part of the Bachelor of Retail and Business Management.

Students in that course are witnessing strategy pivots in real-time, by organisations small and large all around them –﻿ including at Massey University as we change to solely distance education, for this semester at least.

EVOLVE

It is not enough to simply add an e-commerce platform to an existing business. Even one that is freely provided by Zeald, as part of their Get E-commerce Moving (GEM) initiative. Or provided at low cost by Acronym NZ on their homedelivery.kiwi or clickandcollect.kiwi platforms.

Launching a website is step one for struggling SMEs – it gets the ball rolling but there are many more concerns to mitigate.

Massey University's Centre for Advanced Retail Studies has put on a 'Retail Reboot' webinar series, directly aimed at SMEs, to address these concerns.

Webinar No 1 was about how to get online, fast, and is available on YouTube.

Webinar No 2 will address questions about how to adjust store lease arrangements and managing cashflow relating to property. The webinar will also address consumer and privacy law as they pertain to e-commerce and our new realities of contactless shopping, and give some tips on how to manage price promotions and advertising without transgressing various legislative requirements. Register here to take part.

Future webinars will explore:

* the art of customer engagement: doing your own advertising, storytelling and promotional planning.

* right-sizing your business for the new economic reality - how to control merchandise flows and inventory costs, and exploring new revenue streams.

* the retail store experience, once customers can return: maintaining a safe environment for staff and customers, and managing contact tracing transactions

* logistics and order fulfilment for home delivery and click-and-collect operations

* building short- and long-term resilience into SMEs.

SURVIVE

That is the short-term goal for many businesses, and the New Zealand population and economy as a whole.

Prosper is the longer-term goal.﻿

Together we can do this, if we do it fast, smart, and with more than just a quick fix.

The Retail Reboot webinar series is designed to get SMEs thinking about issues and solutions before they become crises.

If they are already crises, the webinars give ideas on how to step back from the precipice: how to serve, and delight, customers all over again, in new ways.

A rapid digital transformation is clearly part of that journey.

And so is old-fashioned shopping with our local retailers, large and small, when we can.

We've got this. Together.

Andrew Murphy is a senior lecturer in retail marketing at Massey University's Albany campus, and deputy director of the Centre for Advanced Retail Studies. His PhD was on the adoption of online grocery shopping, well before it became fashionable and essential. He loves a flat white from his local café, sushi from the lovely sushi people, and is in desperate need of a haircut.

