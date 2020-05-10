Why real-time payments can boost New Zealand's post Covid-19 economy

Kristo Kaarmann: In New Zealand there's a key missing piece slowing down how long it takes for money to reach your bank account.

OPINION: Late payments can be the difference between life and death for small businesses.

When businesses don't get paid on time, SME leaders spend more time focusing on how they're going to pay their staff and bills and less time on their business outputs and future growth.

Just last year, Xero estimated $7.4 billion was owed in overdue payments to small businesses. Just imagine the benefits of having that sum injected back into the economy at a time like this.

There are dozens of reasons why businesses may be paid late, many of which directly stem from where you'd expect - large businesses with inefficient payment processes.

However, in New Zealand there's another key missing piece slowing down how long it takes for money to reach your bank account: A lack of a real-time payments infrastructure.

The way money currently moves in New Zealand is slow and inefficient.

Today, all payments (whether bank transfers or card transactions) are only collected and processed during the business day in batches and then sent on at certain times.

This means that money moves slowly during business hours and doesn't move at all after hours and on the weekend. A real-time payments system changes this, allowing money to move between different financial institutions and bank accounts in real-time, within seconds, any time of the day or night.

Sending and receiving money is just like sending an email. Both these processes are simply the movement of data, so there's no reason why one happens in real-time, 24/7, while the other can take days in New Zealand.

So why hasn't a real-time payments system been set up already in New Zealand?

Because New Zealand's banking sector needs shaking up. The outsized profits generated by Kiwi banks are due to a lack of competition, and come directly from the pockets of businesses and consumers.

Kiwis should be disappointed there are already 54 countries around the world with active real-time payments systems, while a forward thinking nation like New Zealand is being left behind.

If there's one way to get New Zealand's attention, it's to compare it with Australia. Your neighbours across the Tasman launched the New Payments Platform (NPP) in 2018 which saw more than 245 million instant transactions take place within its first year.

The NPP was set up in response to a review of the Australian payments system by the Reserve Bank of Australia which identified opportunities for the system, principally the capability to make payments in real-time.

There is significant public benefit in improving competition in financial services and New Zealand's banks, fintechs and the Government need to work together to make real-time payments a priority, as this is a critical piece of infrastructure for any modern economy.

The NPP in Australia was modelled after systems like the Faster Payments System (FPS) in the UK. That's no surprise given the UK and its regulators are some of the most advanced in the world in embracing innovation and competition in financial services infrastructure.

Experience in the UK shows that even with world-class infrastructure in place, businesses and consumers benefit the most only when infrastructure is open and inclusive to also allow companies who bring a competitive customer experience to carry out payments, not just banks.

In the UK, TransferWise is the first non-bank to connect directly to this system. By joining the UK's infrastructure directly, we were able to lower costs for our British customers and offer instant domestic and international payments, 24/7/365 and reduce the cost by 20%.

The fast movement of money leads to more business growth and more taxes paid, it's a key element to a thriving economy.

Kiwi businesses will benefit greatly from a modern piece of infrastructure. A faster and cheaper way to send and receive payments will set the economy on the path to recovery.

The return on investing in a real-time payments system is invaluable and should be at the top of the Government's agenda.

Kristo Käärmann is the co-founder and CEO of TransferWise, a global technology company with more than seven million customers. He was selected as one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers in 2015 and in 2020 was also included in the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leader List.