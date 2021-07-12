The magic of the 'personal touch' in marketing

A good customer experience could become a “knock your socks off” experience with if made a tiny bit more personal. (File photo)

OPINION: I come across a lot of my best marketing ideas just by spending money with a range of different businesses and observing what happens during and after the sales process.

In the last two months I've spent money with two new businesses that I've never spent money with before, as well as money with a dozen other businesses I have used many times.

The new businesses I spent money with were:

An online supplier of health supplements A large car dealership

For the online health supplement supplier, there was a protein powder I wanted to buy.

I filled in a simple order form, gave my credit card details and within 24 hours my order was delivered by courier to my front door.

During that time I received half a dozen emails confirming my sale and giving me a tracking number, so I could track in real-time where my order was.

I also got a text when it was delivered and a follow-up email the next day with an offer for another product that I might have been interested in.

This company has some great systems in place, and I was pleased with the speedy delivery of my order.

However, the company could have made my buying experience extra special by doing something as simple as including a short handwritten note with my order.

The note could have said:

“Hi Graham, I notice you're a brand-new customer, so welcome aboard. Please give me a call if I can be of any further help. John Smith.”

John could have then enclosed his business card.

A handwritten thank-you note is extremely rare from any business today, so you stand out when you send them.

So I got a good customer experience from this online supplement supplier.

However, it could have been a “knock my socks off” customer experience if they had made it a tiny bit more personal.

For the car dealership, I upgraded my car.

I had enjoyed driving a Hyundai Santa Fe for many years, and it was finally time to replace the car with something newer, so I bought a late model Hyundai Tucson.

I dealt with a young enthusiastic salesperson who was 24. I enjoyed dealing with this young salesman. He had a great personality, and we got along well.

However, after I drove my car away that was the end of the relationship.

He has not touched base in the two months since I bought my car.

So he is missing out on all the referral opportunities that I could give him over the next few years.

The young car salesman could have done something like sending a handwritten thank-you note saying:

“Graham, thanks for letting me help you with your new car. I know you'll love it. Please call me if I can be of any further help for you or any of your friends or colleagues.”

He could have sent me an offer for a free mini car valet from his dealership valid for 30 days.

When I came back in to get my free mini valet, he could chat about how I'm finding my car and see whether any of the people I've shown it to could be in the market for a new or newer car.

The big mistake I see many companies making is not using the personal touch to build a great relationship with their paying customers after they have bought.

The reality today is that there are multiple suppliers for many products and services.

So we have to stand out in a positive way to get new clients to choose our business to spend their money with.

And by using a personal touch you can easily turn that one-off sale into a great relationship that will bring you repeat business and regular referrals for many years.

Here’s one last example of the power of a personal touch in marketing:

A couple of days ago I visited some good friends who had moved from Auckland to Matatā (a small rural town in the Bay of Plenty close to Whakatāne).

They took me out to a steak dinner at the local pub called The Matata Hotel.

And to my surprise they phoned the hotel and booked a courtesy van to pick us up from my friends’ home and take us to dinner at the pub.

The van then took us back home when we had finished dinner.

And for any locals (including my friends) this courtesy van service is completely free! We had the manager of The Matata Hotel actually drive the van the night I was there.

And here I am telling all Stuff readers about my experience with this delightful little pub with the personal touch.

Think about how could you use a “personal touch” to build a stronger relationship with some of your clients in the next month.

It’s a great way to differentiate your business, and turn normal clients into raving fans.

Graham McGregor is a marketing advisor. You can get his free marketing guide The Plan B Sales Solution at www.simplemarketinganswers.com.