How locked borders led to the birth of a business

OPINION: What do you do when a pandemic blocks your opportunity to go on the OE you’ve been planning and saving towards for years? For Charlotte Greer, it was the perfect opportunity to start a business.

Greer had painstakingly saved and planned for an OE that was going to come at the end of achieving her economics degree. It was to be her release and reward for the years of study, before working out what she’d do on her return to New Zealand.

Like so many young New Zealanders, her plans were thwarted when borders closed in April 2020. Faced with a whole heap of time, a savings account that had nowhere to be spent, and a business plan she’d created during her studies, Greer decided to launch Veto, a zero waste cleaning product company.

Since then, Veto has grown from one core product to a full range, with more in development. She’s moved from selling at markets to her own Refillery store in Tauranga, along with having a small group of loyal stockists.

Greer had initially modelled out a small business, targeting people just like her, who wanted to use sustainable cleaning products.

This business was the perfect blend of her business brain, and her desire to live a “blended” sustainable life, where she may not “carry a straw everywhere” but definitely wanted to reduce waste, and choose products that did not leave a negative impact on the environment.

It was never going to be a real business, but was there to help her make sense of the learning she was doing during her degree. With an attention span she describes as like that of a carrot, Greer found putting her learning into a practical application helped her understand the concepts better.

One of the huge benefits of starting a business this way is all the “boring” parts of working out pricing and scalability of the products was tested and set. So often small businesses are launched on a great idea, or a gut feel. It’s very easy to get bogged down in pricing and what it will take to make a profit.

Greer is a huge fan of penny-pinching when it comes to pretty much everything, so it’s no surprise that launching the business meant doing a lot of the set-up and work herself to save on costs. One of the benefits of being in lockdown, with no employment (and no children) meant she had the time and space to put all the pieces together herself.

I spoke to Charlotte on the MAP IT Marketing podcast about what she had learnt about launching a business, and how she has managed to save money to stay profitable. One of the most important steps she took was working within her budget, knowing areas of her business may need to be upgraded at a later stage. So often it’s tempting to pour investment into a high-end website, or spend tens of thousands on branding. This adds risk to a business in the early stages.

When your business is established, it’s easy to forget the hard slog and the steps taken in the first few years of business. I enjoyed remembering the steps startups and newly launched businesses should consider if launched on a budget

Here are Greer's tips for bootstrapped businesses:

Take time to get the pricing right.

One of the most common struggles for product-based businesses is pricing at a point that’s neither sustainable nor profitable. When pricing your products you need to take into account the ingredients both in small batch quantities, and larger production numbers. You also need to calculate your time, and all the packaging and marketing costs. Getting this right is critical.

Invest in expert training

Greer was able to teach herself some of the skills required to launch, including designing her own website, but has continued to take expert advice and training to help up-skill in areas she needs extra support in. “The best thing for me was first investing in learning myself, and then finding the people who know more than I did to fill in the gaps.” This is often an initial outlay, but saves time overall, as the ongoing costs can be kept in house.

DIY is often the best solution

Doing all the jobs, regardless of whether she loved them or not, saved Greer a lot of money. We often recommend giving all parts of running a business a go at first, even if you outsource part of it later. By doing everything herself, Greer discovered she could do some things she never thought she’d be able to. “I had zero design background. I didn't think I had an eye for it, I had no interest in it, and I'm not a computer person. But my biggest cost saver was me developing my own, and designing my own labels and branding and colourways.”

Post-launch is a great time for product development

Feedback received from her initial customers helped Greer develop different product sizes, and her range overall. They helped her with live research and development. When you are small, you can be reactive to ideas, and test them out in small quantities. This can also help you build a community.

Another person’s waste is your treasure

When Greer needed glass jars for her products, she approached cafés and other hospitality businesses for their throwaways. She’s been able to repurpose these as she grows, which both saves costs, and fits into her business’s values.

Make it about you

One of the hardest parts of launching Veto was realising that she was going to have to “show her face” on social media, and be customer facing online. It’s something she’s done because she knows it’s important, even though she doesn’t love it.

You are not in a competitive race

Greer has kept her eyes focused on what she’s doing, and her own progress rather than looking to others. She says it’s not a race and “what you achieve in X amount of time versus what somebody else has achieved are two very different things”.

Instead of getting sidetracked by looking at other people’s progress, Greer is keeping her eyes on maintaining a sustainable growth to her business, in her own time.

Greer continues to apply these to her business, as she grows. Part of her next steps is to create a timeline to upgrade some of the original marketing she set up, launch a few new products, and prepare for further growth.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing who runs Identify Marketing, which works with businesses to create the strategy they need to tell their story better to the right people. Write your own marketing strategy for free with Rachel's online marketing school.

Identify Marketing is a content partner with Stuff for specialist small business information. Find Rachel’s events here.