I once tweeted misinformation about KFC and it went viral. Here's what I learnt from that mistake

Confirmation bias: a hardwired part of human psychology, which can make us particularly vulnerable to online misinformation and disinformation.

OPINION: Years ago I was the instigator of the spread of misinformation about KFC.

They had just announced their Double Down burger, and there was a PR frenzy. In the midst of the PR messages, I tweeted something along the lines of: “Let’s forget about the fat content for a moment and focus on the fact that KFC uses palm oil. Poor orangutans”.

The tweet went viral. It was retweeted (shared) 35,000 times all over the world. I got notifications about it for months.

The truth was KFC had once used palm oil, but six weeks before this campaign had changed to an environmentally friendly oil. Seeing my tweet, they emailed me and let me know.

I wanted to fix my mistake, so I tweeted a correction. I also tried to reply to tweets who had shared my original one, but there were just too many to track. My second tweet got nine retweets. It just wasn’t as salacious as the first one.

We’ve seen a lot about the spread of misinformation on social media over the last two years. While we can tell from our nation’s vaccination rates that the majority of New Zealanders understand the need to protect ourselves and our families from Covid-19, social media platforms are full of accounts that share a completely contradictory view, often sharing unsubstantiated claims, or links to content that is inaccurate

Dave Letele, owner of Buttabean Motivation, a boot camp and fitness business based in Auckland has seen firsthand the impact of misinformation in his community. Many of Dave’s community are in the hardest hit parts of Auckland in terms of Covid19. He’s put his bootcamp business to the side to serve his people with a “food share” (aka a food bank), support and care for those who cannot work during lockdowns or are isolating at home.

Dave ran a vaccination drive at his food share, and was both celebrated and abused for it. He’s lost several of his team who have chosen not to vaccinate, many of whom share misinformation on their social media pages.

On my podcast I talked to Dave about why it’s important for creators and business owners to carefully check sources before spreading, what the impact misinformation has had for him and his business, and why checking sources before posting is so important.

Dave says he’s found those in his community who are sharing misinformation are often not fact checking it first.

“They don't dig any deeper and actually find out what happened. They'll just take things out for face value”

He’s found it distressing to watch.

“You've got people that are sitting on the fence, and they're looking at stuff on Facebook or on YouTube, and then all of a sudden, they’ve gone down this rabbit hole. Their whole opinions change and they’re sending me the stuff, asking if I’ve seen it, and when I take a look, it looks like some mad scientists. And I want to ask them ‘How did you get to this?’”

Dave is part of a campaign against the spread of misinformation, run by Meta (formally known as Facebook), and First Draft, an organisation dedicated to help provide communities and countries with knowledge and tools to stem the flow of false, misleading and harmful information.

We often talk about the huge benefits of building a personal band for your business.

It helps build trust, increase recommendations to work with you, and helps your business stand out amongst competitors. However, it also comes with responsibility. Because many business owners are using the power of personal brand to grow our business, we’re often becoming micro influencers in the online communities we’ve built. We may not have the numbers of popular New Zealand influencers, but there is influence there, nonetheless.

Both creators and business owners have a greater responsibility to be careful with the content we share. A share is seen as an endorsement, or agreement of the content, unless we specifically state otherwise. We all have a choice what we post both in our feeds, and in our stories. With the rise of personal brand for small business, the business owner is often closely tied to the business they run.

While we naturally move to think of this within the space of Covid-19, vaccines, lockdowns and more, checking sources is a good practice to have at all times. Misinformation seeps into many areas of our lives, and social media makes it super simple for us to share and pass on stories, posts and images that are not based on research, or have been doctored.

Social media has enabled us to create content easily, and share it not just with our audience, but also easily spread it far beyond our connections. Our platforms are designed to make it easy to transmit ideas fast with the click of a share.

Several months ago I was watching a TikTok video about overcrowded beaches in Sydney during lockdown. I was stuck, feeling trapped, in lockdown in Auckland and the rule breaking in Australia made me feel incensed.

I shared it to my personal Facebook profile, and quickly discovered (from people who were currently on that beach at that instant) it was old footage that had been cut to look like it was new. It was a reminder to me that it’s so easy to miss a step and share something inaccurate, and how easy it is to spread misinformation.

I generally spend a lot of time checking the source of my content, whether I’m sharing it with friends, or my business page. If I see a shared post I’ll click on it, check out the profile and the other posts, and often see if I can find the original clip before I share.

I also have strong opinions about many things, but am careful about which of these I choose to share. Conversations I might have with a close friend or within my family aren’t necessarily social media posts. Whatever I share may easily be shared as fact, rather than opinion and take on a life of its own.

Knowing what to share, and being prepared to stand as a business owner, creator or influencer helps you ensure you’re not inadvertently increasing the spread of misinformation.

While it’s far more fun to hit share, then worry about it later, before you share videos, posts and comments on topics where misinformation is rife take a few moments to check the information is correct.

Here’s a short checklist of actions to do first, as supplied by First Draft:

Try to find the original

Google is your friend. I’ve lost track of how many videos and posts I’ve seen where a clip has been taken out of context and then spread as recorded proof, neglecting to mention it’s part of a piece explaining the complete opposite outcome.

Find the author or creator

Follow the link back to the original site. Take a look at their other posts, and whether they are also in line with the message. Check for consistency, and whether the image has the same content as was shared.

Confirm the date

This was my mistake on the Sydney Beach video, and it stung. Check the information was created when it says it was. You can do this either by following the post to the source, using Google image search, or a simple Google search.

Seek the location

Check the location mentioned in the image fits with the image. Often images are pulled from different events and stitched into a post.

Uncover the motivation

Ask yourself “what’s really going on?” Out of all the tips, this is one I often use to help know which accounts, creators and influencers I can trust, and which ones I need to check carefully. Understanding what is making another account’s poster tick can help work out if the content is trustworthy, an attempt at attention, a sound of desperation and fear, or something else entirely.

Look for visual cues

Watch the content you’re about to share carefully. Deep fake media is making it harder to spot what’s real from what’s created. However, there are often little hints here and there to help distinguish.

If you do share something and then realise it’s not inline with your brand, message or beliefs, and it’s spreading misinformation, delete it, and post a correction. The longer it’s up, the longer you risk the information spreading beyond your community, and negatively impacting others. Not a great look for a business or influencer.

For Dave, standing up against misinformation is about protecting the majority of his community and serving them. Part of this is a reminder to be wise in who you follow and listen to.

“One of the things we always say at Buttabean Motivation is: “Surround yourself with positive people. Make sure you're around good people.”

That goes for online too. You must be careful. Be really conscious of that, and use it wisely.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist for her company Identify Marketing, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.