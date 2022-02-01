The marketing secret of the Monkey’s Fist

Graham McGregor is a marketing advisor and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: Richard Petrie is the world’s leading architect marketer.

Richard gave me a great marketing strategy many years ago that I really like. It’s called “The Monkey’s Fist”. Here is how Richard explains it.

Selling is like seduction.

If a man asks a woman to go to bed with him, her answer will largely depend on when he asks her. If you ask her the moment you first meet then your chances of getting a ‘yes’ are slim.

Don’t be a masochist! You probably had a friend like I did who used to ask to sleep with every woman he met as soon as he met her.

When friends would ask, “Don’t you get slapped a lot”, he says, “sure, but I also get lucky a lot, too”.

Well in my opinion that guy was far more of a masochist than he needed to be, and you don’t have to get slapped repeatedly just to get a little romance. And in selling or marketing you don’t need to get a high rate of rejections.

If you take the time to warm the prospect up gently before you ask them to buy then your closing rate will soar.

VCG/Getty Images A crew member on shore throws a 'monkey's fist' attached to a thin rope, that's attached to the heavy hawser which moors a ship to the dock.

The first step

Marketing legend Gary Bencivenga explains this concept best.

In every sale, either in person or in an advertisement, there are at least two sales that have to be made.

The main sale, of course, is the product or service you ultimately want to sell.

But before you can even get a chance to sell your main product, you must first sell your prospect on giving.

He calls this the ‘sale before the sale’.

A few years ago my uncle (a tour operator) invited my wife and I on board a large cruise ship docked in Wellington.

While standing on the deck of a ship I noticed that the ropes needed to moor a ship to the dock were huge. I wondered how any seaman, could ever lift such a heavy rope, let alone hurl it so that it would reach the pier.

So we waited.

We discovered that the crew doesn’t even try to throw the heavy rope, known as a “hawser”. Instead a solitary crewman hurled a little iron ball, called a “monkey’s fist,” which was attached to a thin rope to a longshoreman standing on the pier.

The longshoreman then collects the monkey’s fist and starts to haul the line in until he grabs the hawser and then pulls the hawser onshore.

Throwing a hawser is too big a first step for any sailor, just as it’s too big a first step for any marketer to approach ice-cold prospects and instantly persuade them to buy.

The first step in the relationship between buyer and seller has to be easy.

Unlike my friend you don’t start off asking for the ‘full Monty’ until trust and mutual attraction have been well established.

Small steps, like a series of dates are more likely to lead to a ‘yes’.

Supplied The concept of The Monkeys’ Fist is very useful when it comes to marketing your businesses, says Graham McGregor.

Gary Bencivenga tells a story how coffee salesmen in the early 20th century would sell door to door.

The selling rate was around 4 per cent of every door knocked on. Imagine what a tough job that would be with doors constantly being slammed in your face.

The coffee marketers tried many different approaches, but they ultimately found a winning formula.

They threw the ‘monkey’s fist’ and made the first step in the sales process irresistibly easy.

The coffee salesman would knock on the door.

But rather than launching into a pitch the salesman would hold back and say, “Good afternoon, madam, today I bring you a special gift, a free half-pound of our finest coffee. Please accept it with my compliments. In about a week, I’ll return to see what you think about it. Fair enough?”

How could she refuse?

The following week he would return with another gift if she placed the first order.

What happened by design was that the salesman had bypassed the automatic rejection he would surely get if he tried a hyped-up sales pitch.

This made the sale so easy, because the salesman made the first step easy.

The conversion rate went from 4 per cent to over 40 per cent using this new approach.

Could you offer a smaller commitment that is easier to get started with you?

How to apply this concept

Offering free problem-solving information is one of the most successful ways to apply the Monkey’s Fist.

A recruitment company discovered that offering a guide for teachers about getting a new job was 30 times more effective than simply placing a branding ad (as was typical for the industry).

An architect discovered that providing a report on ‘Mistakes people make when renovating’ was 20 times more effective than her traditional brand advertising.

A tourism company that went from self-promotion to the promotion of free useful educational resources not only captured more enquiries but also opened the door for permission to start a conversation.

Relationships start with an initial low risk conversation that leads to a date, then a second date then a long-term relationship.

Selling works best when the buyer only needs to make a series of small risk-free steps to start with.

Monkey’s Fist

I really like the concept of The Monkeys’ Fist.

On my own website I offer a 129-page marketing guide at no charge. It’s crammed full of dozens of helpful ideas to boost sales and create delighted clients.

A business owner can order this marketing guide at no charge just by registering their name and email address.

So it’s a very easy first step to take.

I can then build a relationship with these people and turn a number of them into paying clients over time.

How could you use the Monkey’s Fist Strategy in your own marketing?

You can get Graham McGregor’s free marketing guide ‘The Plan B Sales Solution’ at www.simplemarketinganswers.com