How to turn the tables on one-star Google reviews

Quentin Weber is a marketing strategy expert and founder of digital marketing agency Unbound.

OPINION: Last week, I wrote an article calling Elon Musk an idiot. While this was not the article’s point, many fans of Musk did not like their hero being called an idiot, and one even decided to give Unbound a one-star review.

As a business owner, receiving a dreaded one-star review on Google Reviews can feel like a gut punch. In the digital age, online reputation is everything, and a single negative review can steer customers away.

But fear not, for even the harshest criticism can be turned into an opportunity for growth and improvement. Below, we’ll explore the steps you can take to deal with one-star reviews effectively and even leverage them to your advantage.

Why reviews are so important for SEO

Reviews are essential for search engine optimisation (SEO), as they shape your online presence and influence search engine rankings. Positive reviews signal trustworthiness and reliability, leading to increased traffic and conversions. They also impact local SEO, affecting your visibility in Google’s local search results, with factors such as the number of reviews, overall rating, and review sentiment contributing to your ranking.

Reviews provide fresh, user-generated content, including relevant keywords and phrases that help search engines better understand your business, improving your visibility in organic search results. By fostering a solid online reputation through positive reviews and engaging with customers, you can enhance your local and organic search rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find and trust your business.

Take a deep breath and keep calm

The first and most crucial step when dealing with a one-star review is to remain calm and composed. Feeling defensive or hurt is natural, but reacting impulsively can exacerbate the situation and damage your online reputation. Instead, take a moment to process the review, step back, and approach it with a clear head.

When responding, be gracious and humble. Accept the feedback and apologise for any inconvenience the customer may have experienced. Offering amends, such as a refund or a commitment to address the issue, shows your dedication to customer satisfaction and can help you effectively manage the impact of a one-star review.

With the one-star review I received, I could have launched a rebuttal about how the reviewer missed the point, but I took a deep brief and kept calm.

Analyse the review objectively

Before responding, it’s crucial to understand the context of the one-star review. Read the review carefully and determine if it’s a genuine complaint or a baseless attack. There’s a significant difference between a customer who had a poor experience and someone who is simply trolling. You can flag it for removal if the review is malicious and violates Google’s review policies.

The person who left a review has never worked with Unbound, I did not recognise his name, and I’m not even sure where he is from. The purpose of reviews is to allow people to share their experiences with businesses they purchased from. There is an option to report a review, and one of the options is for “off topic” reviews. This is specifically for reviews left by people who have not had an experience with the business.

Respond promptly and professionally

Ignoring a one-star review won’t make it go away. Instead, respond promptly and professionally to show potential customers that you care about their feedback and are working to improve. Keep your response polite, concise, and focused on addressing the specific issue raised in the review. Avoid getting into a back-and-forth debate; your goal should be to provide a solution or clarification, not win an argument.

Apologise and offer a solution

Regardless of whether the complaint is justified, apologising demonstrates empathy and a willingness to make things right. Offer a solution to the problem, such as a refund, replacement, or a complimentary service. An apology not only appeases the unhappy customer but also showcases your commitment to customer satisfaction.

Learn from the feedback

One-star reviews can be a goldmine of information for improving your business. Take each criticism as an opportunity to identify and address any shortcomings. Use the feedback to improve your products, services, or processes. Consider implementing new training programs or policies to prevent similar issues.

Encourage more positive reviews

While you can’t erase a one-star review, you can dilute its impact by encouraging satisfied customers to share their positive experiences. Make it easy for customers to leave reviews by providing clear instructions and links on your website, social media channels, and email communications. A steady influx of positive reviews will help to mitigate the damage caused by a one-star review and improve your overall rating.

Implementing a Google Reviews programme is an excellent strategy for encouraging more customers to share their experiences and boost your online reputation. Start by creating a simple, user-friendly process that makes it easy for customers to leave reviews. Provide clear instructions and direct links to your Google Reviews page on your website, social media channels, and email communications. At Unbound, we have set up a subdomain to easily share our review link and encourage more people to leave us reviews.

You can also incentivise customers to participate by offering exclusive discounts or rewards for those who leave reviews. To further improve the effectiveness of your programme, monitor and analyse the feedback received, using it to refine your products, services, and customer experience. By actively engaging with your customers and showing genuine appreciation for their feedback, you’ll foster a sense of loyalty and trust, leading to a steady stream of positive reviews and a more substantial online presence.

Monitor your online reputation

Stay on top of your online reputation by regularly monitoring your Google Reviews page, social media channels, and other review platforms. Monitoring reviews enables you to address negative feedback promptly and track the impact of your efforts to improve customer satisfaction. Various online reputation management tools can help you monitor and manage your reviews more efficiently.

Don’t take it personally

It’s essential to separate yourself from the criticism and understand that a one-star review does not reflect your self-worth. Remember, no business is perfect, and even the most successful companies receive negative feedback from time to time. Use these reviews as an opportunity to grow, learn, and ultimately become a better business.

Showcase your improvements

Once you’ve addressed the issue raised in the one-star review, don’t hesitate to showcase your improvements. Share positive changes on social media, your website, or a follow-up response.

Dealing with a dreaded one-star review on Google Reviews can be challenging, but it’s not the end of the world. By remaining calm, responding professionally, and learning from the feedback, you can turn a negative experience into an opportunity for growth and improvement.

Implementing a reviews programme to encourage more positive reviews and closely monitoring your online reputation will further help mitigate the impact of unfavourable feedback. Embrace the lessons each review offers and use them to enhance your business, demonstrating to existing and potential customers that you’re committed to providing the best possible experience.