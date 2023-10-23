Making the most of a great testimonial

On a website, the reviews or testimonials are often the most read part of your home page.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: I need to come clean. I’m writing this column with a tinge of hypocrisy. I do use testimonials in my marketing. They work. However, it’s not something I’ve ever felt really comfortable doing. I like to see my work as behind the scenes for a business. I want my clients to feel like they got all the results themselves, and I’m quite happy to be their magic little secret.

A few weeks ago, I shared this thought with a few clients and got thoroughly told off.

“Did you ever consider,” said one of them, "maybe we’re proud we got to work with you?

“That we might want you to show you are proud of us too by telling people you worked with us?”

I’ve spent a lot of time working on my mindset and my own limiting beliefs in running a business this year, and have shifted my head space in many areas, but I instantly saw this is a block. I’ve set aside time next month to collect, prepare and schedule into my marketing more testimonials and reviews, and stop trying to sweep my wins into the corner where no one sees them.

On a website, the reviews or testimonials are often the most read part of your home page (you can use a tool like Hot Jar to track where people spend time on the different parts of your home page if you’d like to test this for yourself). According to Statista, over 90% of purchasers will read at least one testimonial before moving forward with a buying decision.

There are several ways to collect reviews. For a while, I focussed on collecting mine via Google Business, as it helps with organic searches of our business, and adds to us being found in the recommended “big three” when people are searching for businesses locally like us. If you are using this or Facebook to collect testimonials, you can often add a plug-in or app to help these testimonials show up automatically on your website. You can even filter it so that it only reviews four stars and over show.

If you don’t have that feature, or prefer to make them feel more part of your design, avoid having a single page with all of your testimonials in one place. It’s far more effective to spread them through the website, with some on the homepage, and then others chosen to relate directly to particular services or products.

You can make it part of your process to send out a request to review your business after a purchase, or when someone’s completed work with you. This can be automated or personalised. It’s important to remember that asking for a review is asking for your customer to take some of their time and effort, so don’t get frustrated if they don’t complete the task. I’m always conscious that I’ll often get a request, and if I can’t do it right there and then, I’ll often pass it by too, even if I wanted to give them a nice review.

You can ask people to email you feedback and reviews. The advantage of this is often the reviews are more natural and off the cuff. The disadvantage is these are not public!

SUPPLIED Rachel Klaver

As most of our work is via Zoom, my current favourite method for testimonial collection at the moment is to record a short interview with the client (who has said they are happy to be!), and then use a tool like Otter.ai to transcribe the words they’ve spoken. Often, this gives you a longer testimonial.

I’ll then pop it into ChatGPT, and ask it to tidy up the grammar, while keeping all of their words and phrases intact. I send this to the client with my Google business link and ask them if they’ll both approve it, and then copy and paste it into Google (as it’s in their words).

If it’s a super long review, I’ll then ask ChatGPT to give me some shortened versions, as well as pulling out several sentences I could use for image based testimonials

The results from this type of review are far more in depth, and often better reflect the keywords and focus you want to have from a review. The disadvantage is you have to feel confident enough to get feedback in person. I have weeks where it feels easy, and others where nothing would convince me to do it. This means I sometimes miss out on some incredible opportunities to gather them

If you want to grow your business in a particular direction, make sure you select responses that refer to your core offers, and are from people who fit your ‘ideal client’ profile. Just because you have a review, doesn’t mean it needs to be in your marketing.

I have a spreadsheet where we collect up reviews on different topics, along with a folder of screenshot feedback - if it’s come through an email, or in a Facebook group and I would like to share it ‘as is’, I’ll edit the image to ensure I’ve kept the writer’s anonymity, unless I’ve specifically cleared it with them to publish it with their name.

Some of my clients find they work in an industry where it’s difficult to collect reviews unless they are anonymous. These still work, and can help you create client stories for your digital marketing posts or emails. You can ask people to send you their feedback with the condition that you will share it with all identifying information removed.

Even though I’m still working on making the most of my own collection of positive feedback, I know my business has benefited from starting to tap into using social proof better in my marketing. Here’s some of the actions I do, and recommend to my clients:

Using them on your website. Popping a review or testimonial into every email you send (make sure you add context). Adding them on to flyers and print material. Screenshot them and use them ‘raw’ as advertising for Meta ads. Type them out and use as copy for a post, or an advertisement. Pull out short quotes and turn them into Pinterest pins linking back to your website, or social media posts, with an accompanying caption. If you talk about the work you did in the caption, this can work very well to help people initiate a sales process with you. Add them to your product or service pages on your website.

In terms of how often you should post a review in your marketing, the ratio is around one for every five to six posts. If you are posting every day, you can post one a week without feeling like you are overloading your audience. If you are posting three times a week, once a fortnight is better.

My goal for next year is to dig in deeper to really make the most of the power of what others say about our business in my marketing. Perhaps that should be on your list of actions too.