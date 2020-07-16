Top tips to help small businesses not just survive, but thrive

Small business owners are feeling abandoned by the Government over what they describe as failures to control disputes between commercial tenants and landlords.

Helping Kiwi small and medium enterprises (SMEs) not just survive, but thrive during the Covid-19 recovery is at the core of a new book written from one small business owner to another.

Author and business owner Vaughn Davis has drawn on his years of experience for his new book Covid Schmovid! 19 ways to make your small business boom.

He’s seen a lot of small businesses struggling to decide on what to do next, and he said what struck him was SME owners were focusing on what was happening inside their business, instead of what’s happening with customers.

Sunday-Star-Times Vaughn Davis, owner and Creative Director of social media consultancy The Goat Farm Ltd, at the helm of his private plane.

Davis said it’s about adapting to meet the needs of customers.

“We have seen some businesses die. Sadly that’s the nature of it,” he said.

“Businesses do come and go. That’s the nature of SMEs, and that’s why people who set them up are so courageous and should be celebrated.”

He had a few tips to help SME owners get through.

Be customer centric

Now’s a good time for SME owners to focus on what the customers need and want, he said.

SME owners should be focusing on adapting their business plan to align with what is changing in the customer’s world.

That includes customers “nesting”, he said.

“We’ve become a nation of homemakers, even more than we were before,” he said.

“Everyone wants frypans, a sourdough recipe or wants to know how to clean their curtains. Companies that are addressing the needs of nesting are going to do really well.”

SUPPLIED Davis suggests SME owners consider offering “bite-sized” goods and services

Protecting

SMEs that offer protection to customers’ health will also thrive, he said.

“It will get a lot of traction,” he said.

“It might be talking about things that your products already do. Maybe you’ve already got health standards in your nail bar or hair salon, now’s the time to talk about that.”

Offer bite-sized

SME owners need to consider how they can offer goods or services in a small, affordable form to help attract and retain customers, he said.

Davis has seen gourmet burger bars that usually sell $15 burgers are now offering $5 burgers too.

“You’d rather have your customer coming back a couple of times in the next few months for a $5 burger than not coming back at all,” he said.

“You can continue that customer relationship. That’s key. You might not make a lot of money on that, but three months down the track ... they’re still in the habit of going to [your business].”

Share the space

Many SMEs have been struggling to meet commercial rent obligations. Some landlords have been supportive, others not so much, but there’s a way to share the load, he said.

For inspiration, Davis looked to the navy and the idea of “hot bunking”, where one sailor would sleep in the bunk in one shift then go away to work, while another sailor would get into the pre-warmed bunk.

“We’re seeing businesses do the same thing,” he said.

“What might be a fish and chip shop during the evening, might be a café during the day, which is really cool.”

He said what might be a retail car park during the week, could be turned into an open-air market on the weekend.

“Finding ways to get use for that space. You’re paying for the space 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so any way you can get better value from that is going to deliver your business.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Davis said sometimes it’s best to close the doors and do nothing to help protect the community

Steal (but legally)

Davis suggests business owners look outside their industries for innovative ways other businesses are delivering services and products and replicate those ideas.

He said the likes of Apple’s Genius Bar is a good example. It’s a free service where employees of the business spend time with customers, helping them understand devices.

“Could you do that in your car retail business? Get someone to bring their car in to get some tips on maintaining or cleaning their car. Could you do that in your hair salon? Do a class on how to wash your hair,” he said.

“Give a master class ... it will be brief but it will maintain the relationship and hopefully get them coming back.”

Information is king

Keep customers informed with what’s going on with your business, he said.

Domino’s pizza do it well, Davis said.

“They give customers information. They give us more information about where our pizza is than NASA will give us about where a rocket is when it’s being launched into space,” he said.

“How can you deliver that value to your customer?”

In times of crisis, information becomes even more important, he said.

“When your power goes off, you want two things – wanting the power back on and knowing when the power will be back on,” he said.

“They’re just as important as each other.”

Do nothing

Doing nothing is also important, particularly to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, he said.

“We just don’t start up businesses to make money ... we do it because we want to be an active participant [in our communities],” he said.

Actions of business owners are putting people’s health at risk, then it’s best to consider closing the doors and do nothing, he said.

“Maybe the best thing is to suck it up, do nothing and come back strong when the conditions allow,” he said.

Ask for help

It can be tough for SME owners to ask for help, but Davis said now’s the time to ask around, because it could save your business.

Talk with friends within the same industry and those outside it, talk to competitors and even customers.

He suggests also asking for help from the bank and the government too.

“You'd be amazed at the generosity of people who you thought were your competitors,” he said.

“We are in this together. Reach out ... learn from their experiences. I would confidently predict the businesses that do go under didn’t ask for help.

“Don’t be too proud. Ask for it.”

Covid Schmovid! 19 ways to make your small business boom is available on Amazon and Kindle. It’s also being given to all Vodafone business customers and will be available in print to the public in the coming months.