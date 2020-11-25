We need honesty about the challenges of running a business

Jacinda Ardern may be known for keeping the nation up-to-date with Facebook Lives from her lounge but she was not the most active politician on social media during the election campaign.

OPINION: The hidden dangers of social media have been well documented. For years.

Perfectly curated lifestyles of friends and family (and people we often have no connection to at all) - on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram can have an unexpected influence on our wellbeing; self-esteem issues, anxiety and feelings of inadequacy can creep in.

Rather than wholeheartedly celebrating the success and situations of others, social updates can fill us with doubt that we’re ‘good enough’.

In the last year I unexpectedly found myself feeling somewhat the same way about LinkedIn.

LinkedIn, for those that don’t use it, can be a powerful tool for creating networks within your professional circles.

I’ve personally benefited many times over the years from my LinkedIn network, including finding new clients and new staff members, which made the feelings I’ve had this year even more confusing to process.

In May, I found myself once again at the helm of another start up - a time of excitement and trepidation - but also, this time around, the unfamiliar, and unwelcome, feeling of inadequacy snuck in.

My LinkedIn feed was a stream of business successes - pivoting businesses, career leaps and internal promotion - while I was heading into a world of uncertainty, graft and lack of income - amplified even further with the arrival of COVID-19.

Former United States president Theodore Roosevelt once said “comparison is the thief of joy”.

For me, being back at the early stages of business consuming LinkedIn lead to darker moments where I felt I wasn’t achieving at the speed I should be.

Maybe it’s LinkedIn’s algorithm ‘thinking’ positive content is all I want to see when there’s so much upheaval in the world - but the impression everyone else’s business is going swimmingly or every career move is a brilliant one - can certainly play tricks on your mind.

I started discussing these feelings with other business owners and realised I wasn’t alone.

When you are having a tough day in the office, which most business owners will tell you happens with unfortunate regularity, sometimes you just need to be reassured that others are feeling the same professional uncertainty you are.

Supplied Casey Eden is the co-founder of Orchestra - a centralised company and stakeholder management hub - launched in partnership with online investment marketplace Snowball Effect.

Anyone who is a contact of mine on LinkedIn will quite rightly be questioning if I’m being hypocritical for bringing this up when, for so many years, so many of my own posts painted a picture of perfect professional positivity.

The reality is - they’d be right.

Given LinkedIn’s ability to create new business opportunities it’s unlikely the content its users create is going to change anytime soon, but starting with this column I want to share a more balanced picture.

There are some wonderful New Zealand entrepreneurs doing this already and I salute them for this; their honesty about the challenges and outright frustrations of running a business have been a welcome relief.

Here’s a couple of things I’ve done personally to balance everything out:

I’ve met up with other founders and business owners in real life. It’s something I’ve been doing more and more of in the last few months. Normally after a few minutes of polite chat we let our guards down and the truth comes out about the feelings of doubt and tough days every business owner has.

I removed the LinkedIn app from my phone, meaning I have to make a deliberate effort to visit on my computer

I encouraged other members of the team to be involved in social media too to balance out the workload and the requirements to stay active

Business owners - I can’t encourage you enough to form a network of real world contacts.

Check in with each other regularly and make sure you are always there for an honest chat.

When you are having a bad day you will love these relationships in your life.