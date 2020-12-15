To-do lists: the low-tech tool that high-flyers still use

Treena Pitham is an executive virtual assistant and owner of Octopus Admin. She helps business owners find answers to business administration questions and streamline their workload, so they can focus on higher value tasks.

OPINION: I’ve been in administration roles for 30 years and lived through the revolution as technology gradually replaced laborious manual systems in our offices.

With all the technology and productivity tools available, you’d think we’d be the most productive generation in history.

Yet somehow, we’re not.

With more and more demands on our time, we’re often busier, less efficient and less organised than ever.

My mission is to help business owners claim back their time.

READ MORE:

* Virtual assistant makes life easier for Phyllis

* The tyranny of the to-do list

* Your step-by-step guide to a spring clean weekend



In this new article series, I’ll teach you proven tips and tools to help you and your business get better returns from your time, and achieve your growth and revenue goals faster.

It’s essential to have a ‘to-do’ system

My first tip is this – and it’s older than any of the technology in your office – you must have and use a ‘to-do’ system.

If you don’t, chances are you are relying on your memory, which, apart from running the risk of forgetting something, is a waste of your greatest asset.

As David Allen, a well-known productivity expert, put it, ‘our minds are for having ideas, not holding them’.

Trust your lists, and keep your head clear for thinking and planning ahead.

There are many systems available, so choose one that works for you. It could be a notebook, an electronic system, a whiteboard, anything. And use only one system.

Electronic systems are great and I swear by them. They allow you to add links, notes, due dates, and instructions to yourself for each task. They keep everything in one place, so you can feel in control.

Be productive, and not just busy

It’s easy to be busy. Work expands to fill any available gap in your schedule. But to be productive rather than just busy takes planning and a method of prioritising what’s important.

Here are some things you need to know about setting up and using a to-do system:

A to-do system is not a calendar. The tasks on your to-do list are not necessarily time-bound. You have some flexibility about when you accomplish them. The list works in tandem with your calendar. You can use your calendar to add time conditions to tasks. The list is a combination of work and personal tasks and goals on one consolidated list. It is always evolving as your tasks and goals change. As you achieve a goal or complete a task, you can add a new one to take its place. Your to-do list will always have something on it, and that’s okay.

Using your to-do system

So now you know what it is, how do you use it?

Check and update it every day. Your chosen system will guide your activities and actions throughout the day. Update it at the end of each day so you know what you’re going to accomplish the following day. Be able to add notes and information to your task list. If the thought of one big list is too daunting, try breaking off a smaller daily to-do list. Anything you don’t finish that day can stay on your consolidated list, and carry over to tomorrow’s daily list. If you are out and can’t enter a task, try emailing yourself or use your dictation app as a reminder. Then record the task as soon as you can, to get it into the system and out of your head. If you have a big project in the pipeline, instead of adding a due date, try a ‘bring up’ date. This date will be before the project is due for completion and allows you to gauge your progress on that project. You can have multiple ‘bring up’ dates for your tasks so you are continuously checking and making progress.

It’s important to remember that we are all unique. You need a system that works for you. Experiment with a few different options until you find the right one.

Bear in mind, too, that it always takes some time to adjust to a new tool or process, so give yourself time for a fair test before you move on to the next option.

Once you get all those tasks currently swimming around your head into a system, you’ll enjoy far more clarity and energy for creativity, problem solving, strategizing, and tackling the tasks that give you the greatest return.

Treena Pitham is an executive virtual assistant and owner of Octopus Admin. She helps business owners find answers to business administration questions and streamline their workload, so they can focus on higher value tasks.