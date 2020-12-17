Questions to ask before hiring an apprentice hairdresser

Kirsten Kennish â from Salon Owner Solutions â says the industry is struggling with the current state of the apprenticeship scheme.

Are you considering taking on an apprentice?

Apprenticeships have received a massive boost from the Government this year, to help stem Covid-19 job losses.

Along with free training, employers of first-year hairdressing apprentices receive $1000 per month and $500 a month for second-year apprentices.

The financial benefits are attractive to salon owners - as many are still working hard to financially catch up from this year’s Lockdowns. Already there’s been an 85 per cent increase in the number of apprentices across the board.

Our hairdressing industry is still experiencing a serious skills shortage, and there’s a large and growing gap between apprentices and senior staff in our salons.

This gap is due to people setting up home-based businesses and not continuing to train in-salon, and the perception hairdressing is the ‘last chance saloon’ for people struggling to find their way in the world.

With the renewed interest in apprenticeships, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to raise expectations and perceptions of our industry and produce high-quality qualified hairdressers.

If you’re considering taking on an apprentice, ask yourself the following three questions.

Unknown/Supplied Salons also need a structure to work to, to ensure they can fill in the training gaps that are missed.

Do you have long-term plans for your apprentice?

Do you have enough senior staff, and do you have enough time (as a salon owner) to train an apprentice?

Currently, if students go to one of the Foundation Courses encouraged by secondary schools for students who meet the criteria, or complete the first year of full-time training, they leave them with very basic skills.

They can hold a brush and do some basic hair – but critical skills are missing – the key things they need to be a successful hairdresser – be able to communicate with customers, work in a team and deal with difficult situations.

Foundation Courses, full-time courses and apprenticeships all need to be reviewed, to ensure students and apprentices have the best chance possible for success.

Salons also need a structure to work to, to ensure they can fill in the gaps that are missed, particularly around personal development.

As an industry, we’ve already gone through changes. However, our industry continues to evolve at pace. The current underperformance of the Foundation and Full-time courses means we must change again.

In an ideal world, hairdressing training should start with core communication skills, before moving on to technical skills (a 70/3% split). Apprenticeships should only be offered in-salon.

Ideally, students would acquire hours (like pilots do), learning on the job (in a real environment), speeding up the current 4 – 5 year process.

Is it the right time for my salon?

2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year. Many salon owners are still financially recovering (paid entitlements like Holiday Pay accrued against the wage subsidy but weren’t covered by the Government).

Unknown/Supplied Hairstylists need to be able to do more than hair; they need to be able to communicate, work in a team and be able to deal with difficult situations.

$1000 a month for an apprentice is great for the cash flow, but what about the other aspects?

Do you have enough senior staff to help mentor your apprentice? Do you have the time and capacity to dedicate to your apprentice? Also, check there is a place available at College.

Currently, demand isn’t keeping up with availability, and people are struggling to have places and dates confirmed.

How will you measure success?

We still don’t know how the Government will measure the success of the scheme - whether it’s the number of graduates or the 1,2 or 3 + years they spend in the industry.

How will you make your apprenticeship successful? Do you have a plan to retain your apprentice and raise them through the ranks? Also, consider if you’re willing to invest in your salon and make it an attractive long-term opportunity for budding hairdressers, so they want to stay long-term. Doing this will help plug the skills gaps in our industry.

The way our industry is perceived is long-overdue for a change. Salon owners have a collective responsibility to create and train highly skilled hairdressers, in an environment where excellence and dedication is celebrated.

Hairstylists need to be able to do more than hair; they need to be able to communicate, work in a team and be able to deal with difficult situations. Let’s equip our next generation of hairstylists with the skills they - and our industry- need.

Kirsten Kennish is the owner of award-winning salon Absolute Hair, based in Waikanae on the Kapiti Coast north of Wellington. She is also the founder of Salon Owner Solutions, which empowers salon owners to run thriving and successful businesses.