Options for external funding

Casey Eden is the co-founder of Orchestra – a centralised company and stakeholder management hub – launched in partnership with online investment marketplace Snowball Effect.

Previously we explored various options for funding your business. Seeking external investors is one of the most common ways to fund your start up.

It’s not always easy but there are plenty of options to consider against your goals and time frames.

Regardless of which option you choose, and you may explore many, it’s a great option to be as organised and professional as you can be.

Having your company information updated in an equity management system like Orchestra is a great way to demonstrate to investors that you’re taking your business seriously - and are someone worth backing.

These are the most common external investment options to explore when you’re ready to go:

READ MORE:

* Do you have a good business idea? These steps may guide you on your path towards execution

* The questions you need to ask yourself before starting a business

* Reminder investing in growth companies comes with more risk



Friends and Family

This close to home crowd are normally the quickest form of external funding to source as they’re backing you personally.

They may not even offer funding as a loan vs equity.

But there are risks: losing money is one thing; losing relationships is another.

It is not necessarily possible to determine whether there’ll be tension if a business fails. The rule of thumb is that friends and family should be treated like any other external investors.

This means they should be assessing your business model and understanding any investment is money they could lose.

Venture capitalists, Angel Investors, High Net Worths & Family Offices

In itself this group is wide and varied and each type of investor is worth a column on its own, but at a top level these are professional investors who are experienced in assessing the pros and cons of your businesses.

They will often be ruthless - asking the tough questions about your plans and negotiating a much tougher investment deal than you were prepared for.

But picking the right investors who align with your story can result in partners who won’t just work with you for the one raise; they’ll stick right by you through the growth of your business.

In New Zealand we’re lucky to have a healthy group of Angel investors (investors with a particular interest in startups or young businesses) who are used to dealing with early stage businesses and the unique needs of founders in this group.

I suggest checking out the Angel Association of New Zealand as a starting point for groups in your area.

Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding will normally suit a slightly more mature business but is a great way to invite a lot of smaller investors, who more equally carry the burden of the investment, into your company.

You should also be able to bring some passionate supporters of your brand into your company fold.

I suggest checking out Snowball Effect to learn more about crowdfunding options.

Start up incubators

We are also blessed with many excellent start up incubators in New Zealand who can provide basic funding, support and networking opportunities in the first few months of a business, especially as you validate your business model.

Incubators or innovation hubs are often based around a shared working space, offering opportunities to network and innovate alongside other entrepreneurs and young business founders.

Some famous local names include Icehouse, The Factory, Soda, Creative HQ, and Te Ōhaka, but there are many others that could be the perfect landing spot for you.

The number one thing to do when talking to external investors? Just get started. Know that it won’t be easy but you will discover a lot about your business model and your own passion for the project as you go.