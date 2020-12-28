How to work smarter not harder in the new year

The Detail: Technology and the big shift to working from home.

Facing 2021? Oh, please not quite yet!

Yes, I agree, the thought of facing business in 2021 can seem like a daunting prospect after what we have experienced in 2020.

But have you thought about how to work smarter not harder next year? How incorporating technological efficiencies, outsourcing tasks to free up your time, new ways of doing business and allocating resource could make all the difference?

It is going to take some smart thinking from us all to be our best in 2021 after such a disruptive 2020.

So how do we brace ourselves, prevent overwhelm, stress, and somehow make our business thrive in a new world after a pandemic has ripped through it.

READ MORE:

* How your tourism business can survive in New Zealand amidst Covid-19

* New genderless AI voice could be the future of virtual assistance

* Would you outsource your day-to-day tasks?



Use tech to help you, not dominate you

Thinking outside of the box was something that became our new normal this year and we live in a world where technology can assist with and improve the way we do things.

It can speed up existing processes, support new ideas and create flexible ways of carrying out a task.

It can also dominate our lives both in business and in our personal lives, if we allow it.

Therefore, pick your tech wisely, find the solution suited to your situation and be careful it doesn’t hinder or dominate.

A client recently noted to me that their company had insisting on communicating through What’s App which is great, but she now finds that messages are coming through at 9pm in the evening or on a Sunday afternoon and it became impossible for her to separate work and personal life, hence not being able to switch off, recover and reenergise.

Review your existing tech with your team and find out how they feel, choose new tech wisely and measure clearly what your organisation needs from it. Remember, if it does not deliver in a trial period, bin it!

Unknown/Supplied Sabrina from Good Line NZ, a Virtual Assistant agency.

Increase efficiency to maximise profit

Assess your current systems. It can be easy to assume in times such as this that we need to do something new, but this is not always necessarily true and looking hard at your current systems and process can mean sometimes a simple tweak can make all the difference.

If you find inefficiencies or tasks that are missing but need to be done, consider outsourcing them to maximise your output.

Now could be the ideal time to go for off the shelf packages and save money to get a better result.

This year has certainly seen many have to cut their cloth accordingly and think of less expensive methods to achieve the same or more efficient result.

New and emerging apps and software has a huge potential to transform your business and when you find the right tech solution for your business, it is important to consider its security and take steps to manage security risks.

Make sure you add this important aspect into your overall planning.

Think about outsourcing?

Outsourcing (commonly referred to as " Virtual Assistance") shifts tasks, operations, jobs, or processes to an external workforce, by contracting with a third party for a period of time.

Businesses typically do this to reduce costs or improve efficiency.

Some business owners feel they could not manage without outsourcing some of the workload, while others feel that an outside source could never understand their process or how they do things.

In the past couple of years, the virtual assistant space has dramatically changed but has also become very competitive so do your homework, find the solution that you feel fits and is a real service you could engage with.

The benefits can be enormous when outsourcing a task that if left to you and your team might get missed, go out incomplete or not quite convey the razzle dazzle it needs.

From payroll completion to design of your weekly social media, typing up reports to proof reading and everything in between, outsourcing can be a blessing.

Outsourcing can save expense, create profit through many smart ways of doing things so give it a try and see.

To wrap up, remember to have a break this holiday season, stop thinking for a little while and relax, rejuvenate and plan to look at things anew in 2021.

Make your next year easier on yourself with new ways of working smarter.

Sabrina O'Flaherty is from Good Line NZ, a Virtual Assistant agency which has seen its business grow over 2020 from being two to now being a team of five, as people discover new ways of working.