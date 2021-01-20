New year, new motivation

Tips for making resolutions you can stick to. (First published in January 2018)

OPINION: Entering a new year can be a time of considerable reflection for many of us.

It can also be a time at which many get the bit between their teeth to either start a new career or potentially a new business after this period of reflection.

If you’ve found yourself in this spot before, and not done anything about it, you’ll know all too well that the window can be short before the realities of the year kick in the opportunity to create change is gone.

Equally, it may be that you love the idea of creating a change but the lack of real movement towards your idea is a reflection that it's more of a romantic one versus something you actually want to do.

If your conundrum is focused on whether to start a business (or not) here are some helpful tips that might allow you to gather your thoughts...

Look backwards before you look forward

To decide if change really is necessary it’s important to firstly understand whether what you’re currently doing is something you enjoy.

Ask yourself some honest questions along the lines of “What were the three biggest achievements I had at work last year?” and “Am I excited about any projects or changes planned for this year?”

If you struggle to answer these questions it may be time for a change, but equally these thoughts may help you to realise you actually enjoy the work you do now.

What does success look like in a year's time ?

When you’re sitting in the spot you are in now in a year's time what does success look like to you?

Chances are if you take the leap and start a business you will still be a long way from proving it’s a success in 12 months time.

You will have spent a fair bit of money and have worked some long hours – and still may be a long way from having just returned from a relaxing summer break.

As long as those sacrifices don’t scare you then you’re in a good place to get started. But if you want a cruisy Christmas holiday next year? Think twice.

What are those around you saying ?

In previous weeks we have discussed the importance of ensuring your family and friends are along for the ride.

Use the first weeks of the new year to reach out to these important people to see if they also support your dream to do something new.

They will also experience some of the rollercoaster of creating a business alongside you so you need to accurately read the room to appreciate whether they’re excited and supportive of you. You’ll be preparing for a big journey ahead.

There is a famous business saying along the lines of ‘Work smart and hard. Smart first.’ and at a time of potential change it is always important to ensure that you really are up for a challenge versus just being in love with the idea.

Casey Eden is the co-founder of Orchestra - a centralised company and stakeholder management hub - launched in partnership with online investment marketplace Snowball Effect. He is also the founder of Neighbourly and was instrumental to the success of GrabOne.