Parker’s two hats a boost for the environment

OPINION: What happens when you combine the revenue and environment portfolios in government?

The Hon David Parker may be the first government minister in the world to combine both portfolios. It puts him in a powerful position to tackle some of New Zealand’s most pressing environmental issues.

Good management of land and water is crucial and New Zealanders are looking to the government for action. For that action to work, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) believes that a government-wide approach to the environment is needed.

In 2018 the Tax Working Group called for profound changes to the structure of economic activity to create a more sustainable economy.

It dedicated an entire chapter of its report to environmental taxes, providing a framework for taxing negative environmental externalities and also recommended the removal of tax concessions that are harmful to natural capital.

Minister Parker’s passion lies in the environment. By wearing both hats he is now in a unique position to connect the dots between these portfolios, giving New Zealand a better shot at creating holistic policies for the environment while minimising trade-offs.

Last year with his environment hat on, Minister Parker delivered a commitment to implement new clean water standards. That included a $700m fund to create jobs in riparian and wetland planting along with initiatives to prevent farm run off and sediments entering waterways.

With the two portfolios connected now, it becomes easier to round that commitment out with taxes to encourage better behaviour and mitigate environmental damage. CA ANZ agrees that tax is best used in this way, as a supporting act, part of a toolkit for implementing widespread change.

Taxing polluters is not a new idea. New Zealand already has road user charges, vehicle registration and fuel taxes, although these taxes are currently levied for non-environmental purposes.

For new environmental taxes to work, the government needs to define the problem and be very clear about the outcome it wants to achieve. Is it trying to modify behaviour, raise revenue or a combination of both?

Sticks in the form of tax alone never really work and need to be balanced with carrots that encourage better environmental citizenship. Environmental taxes also need to be integrated with other policy, complementing regulation and education not substituting them. It must measure up and be complementary to our existing tax base, not an outlier.

In evaluating whether any new tax is fit for purpose the Minister will need to ensure that the projected revenue, combined with behavioural responsiveness, is of sufficient scale to warrant the costs of compliance. This is the test as to whether introduction of a tax is warranted and an appropriate solution.

The other issue to consider is the cost to business. Used appropriately tax should not operate as a handbrake on the economy. For that reason it’s important that costs incurred by business to protect the environment are deductible/depreciable for tax purposes.

The key point here will be equality. Business will likely pass the cost of any new taxes onto their customers, ultimately individuals. So that needs to be managed to generate behavioural change while not disadvantaging any particular groups.

Any new tax has to be, simple, strategic, send the right signals and be a long-term solution, although not at the cost of ruining the environment. With no environment, there is no economy in the long term.

One of the big issues for Minister Parker with implementing environmental taxes will be his own bandwidth, although he has the very capable Dr Deborah Russell as an Undersecretary of Revenue.

The Minister has already taken on a monumental task to reform the Resource Management Act in Parliament by the end of this term. This coupled with any work done on clean water will exhaust the term.

Labour campaigned on no new taxes, which does put it in an awkward position to make immediate changes.

However, the next two years should be used to lay the environmental foundation for more work in this area.

In the meantime, it’s important that Government takes time to get the people on side to create meaningful long-term solutions to our most pressing environmental concerns.

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Business Reform Leader Karen McWilliams and NZ Tax Leader John Cuthbertson.